Four killed in plane crash near Washington DC, Capitol “placed on high alert for a while”

four occupants were on board Cessna 560 Citation V-private jet. That plane had flown from Elizabethton, Tennessee, to Long Island, New York. However, after flying over Long Island, the aircraft returned to Washington DC and over the state of Virginia.

The pilot did not respond to air traffic controllers’ questions, following which two fighter jets were deployed for a closer look. Those two fighter jets caused a huge sonic boom over the capital, and as a result, there was a lot of speculation on social media. Police said the Capitol and surrounding buildings were also “put on high alert for a brief period of time until the aircraft left the area.”

The plane crashed shortly after in a mountainous area in southeastern Virginia, about 170 miles from Washington DC. Emergency services said, “No survivors found.” John Rumpel, the owner of the company to which the plane was registered, said on Sunday evening that his entire family was on board – including his daughter, a grandson and babysitter.