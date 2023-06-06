Four minors of ‘Gang van Vondelghem’ have already been placed in an institution (Ghent)

Meanwhile, four minors from ‘Gang van Vondelghem’ were placed in a closed institution. This has been informed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The gang has been terrorizing the city for some time now with vandalism, extortion and verbal and physical violence.

In May two underage suspects in Ghent were brought before the examining judge and placed in an institution, two more minors of the ‘Gang van Vondelgem’ have now been arrested and placed. The Public Prosecutor’s Office of East Flanders has given this information.

The gang, which would have around fourteen members, has been terrorizing the sub-municipality for some time now. The disturbance started during the Easter holidays. They then gathered at the Langeveld tram stop near Delhaize in Botestraat and harassed passers-by and local residents using physical and verbal violence. A 14-year-old boy was thrashed by the gang, which broke his jaw.

Police has done a solid job. Meanwhile, the violence has stopped, but they continue to monitor so that no new incidents happen in the future.