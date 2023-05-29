Four of CORE’s Best Performances and One We Won’t Think About

little simz



Little Simz. Image © Stefan Temmermann

Little Simz (★★★★☆) appeared alone on that oversized main stage, dressed like we imagine the average tax inspector. So she came to be admired by people, although she was not after money but sentiment.

Little Simz barged in with ‘Silhouette’ without knocking. From then until the ‘introverted’ Simz took over the role of Cavalier Seul, a guitarist and bassist joined him after three quarters of the show. There are plenty of examples of rappers where a single smart turns into fizz, but the competition certainly doesn’t have the gifts of Simbi Ajikawo. She preaches instead of raps, with the difference that non-believers hang on to her every word from beginning to end.

She rattled off from tongue twister to tongue twister. Whether it’s cool ‘No Mercy’ or new Bouncy club track with london born estate girl pointed to a new musical direction: Little Simz’s songs were like the caterpillars of a wedding procession, tenacious creatures whose presence left an inescapable mark. Little Simz just got it.

angele



Angel. image koen kpenes

During her first Belgian festival show of the summer, Angel (★★★★☆) needed time to celebrate. bruxelloise opened with ‘Plus De Sense’, ‘To Me Regarding’ and ‘Pense’s Positives’, with which they immediately exposed their vulnerabilities. After two albums, Angel still has a little over the top material to impress over an hour and a half.

She offsets feather-light pop à la française with interventions used by Dua Lipa and Katy Perry. This is the show that takes precedence, resulting in masterful projection work — from the rollercoaster at the beginning to its flying dog Peppet — that worked and so stadium-friendly versions of its songs and dance choreography that aren’t groundbreaking, but perfect entertainment. Value.

In the past, Engel has dared to appear vulnerable, but the porcelain pop artist has become a star on steroids. She does something uncanny – she sings more pure in the daytime – but her charm remains free from arrogance. You could tell that by the way she smiled after each song, often laughing through her teeth. The man who makes Angel. She’s the world star who can ring the doorbell to borrow a bus of hot sauce.

Angle produced hits (‘Libre’, ‘Tout aublier’, ‘Je vieux tes yeux’), hits with substance (‘Ta Reine’, ‘Balance ton quoi’) and a high cuddly material, the sum of which is rarely seen There goes the goodwill factor. From ‘Oui ou non’ to closing track ‘Brussels je te’em’, she drove a handful of low moments following a flawless course backed noisily by her city. He has filled this headline spot with flying colors. And even though Angel isn’t on Dua Lipa’s level yet, she’ll get there.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra



Image © Stefan Temmermann

Unknown Mortal Orchestra (★★★★☆) took refuge in the twilight. Was this a way of covering up an overblown boil, or a statement that it’s not about who plays the music, but how it sounds?

The psych rockers from New Zealand brought in a well-stocked Andoma tent that was surprising, versatile and flirtatious to perfection. ‘Multi-Love’ met Beyoncé’s ‘Drunk in Love’-like slogan. In a perfect world, “Necessary Evil” would be a number one hit, while “So Good at Being in Trouble” was more of a live on record anthem—an ode to imperfection—with its lyrics on a magic tile.

Singer-guitarist Ruben Nielsen makes intricate guitar solos sound like child’s play, though we never quite perceive the band’s virtuosity as showmanship, and despite the grainy nature of ‘Meshugah’ and ‘Nadja’, Unknown Mortal Orchestral psychpop entered the mainstream as simple radio pop. In CORE we really just realized what kind of world band Ruban Nielsen is.

domi and jd beck



Domi and JD Beck. image koen kpenes

DOMI and JD Beck (★★★★☆) weave disparate parts of jazz, fusion, funk and hip-hop into stuttering pop like a whiskey tasting (‘Take a Chance’), space travel (‘Smile’) or exclamation processed into songs by engineering students (‘Bowling’), which also worked wonders in an uncomfortable festival tent. Domi rattles off masterful solos from a toilet bowl, to which JD Beck responds with insane drum parts.

The French-American pair have never come across as elitist. Can you find a work that doesn’t break away from the binding shackles of texts (“Shit, we have to sing again, and I’m out of breath”, JD Beck smiled) and even accused a minion of conceit? No, the way DOMI and JD Beck introduced Gen Z to jazz was as surprising as it was impressive.

pink panthi



image koen kpenes

“I did French in school, à lecole”, Pinkapantes (★★☆☆☆) struggled, but the geography lessons were in the form of his knowledge of the Battle of the Golden Spurs. “It’s my first time in Belgium!” After a full 280 days of making a bad impression at Pukkelpop, she cried hysterically. With ultra-short but crisp pop songs like ‘Pain’, ‘Break It Off’ and ‘Just for Me’, the British sensation has introduced drum and bass to the post-2000 generation. But just because you know how the internet works doesn’t mean you’re worth following in real life.

After a handful of songs, Pinkpants put away her pouch (“And I usually never do that,” she said proudly) but instead of wondering what you do with a handbag on stage, she better Explores how a microphone works. Every time he actually sang, the population of Osegempark voluntarily died so as not to have to hear his cat’s voice. “But ‘Take Me Home’ is really hard to sing”, it said apologetically.

After half an hour, Pinkpants left, his DJ doing the honors, after which the TikTok idol returned for a five-minute poorly played playback show. During the closing ‘Boys a Liar Pt. 2’, the less packed tent turned out to be more consistent than someone who earns a living singing. It was making money without embarrassment.