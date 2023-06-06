Four officers in hospital with serious fractures: Police team building turns into a major brawl

The facts which have hitherto been kept out of the press occurred last Thursday, the 1st of June. Fifteen agents from Brussels-West, with Molenbeek as the most important municipality, had agreed on the shores of the Lecce for a relaxing day of kayaking, you might call it an informal team building activity.

The atmosphere was good and from what we heard, the officers had already had a few beers when the problem started. Some of the female officers who were a little behind in their boat were pestered and touched by about forty young men who were sailing on the laces. They were youths between the ages of 14 and 16 at a school in Brussels, and there was a supervisor.

swearing match

The women officers were not served by such intrusive attention and called their colleagues to the fore for help. They left their boats there and returned to the shore to help their comrades. It was a shouting match that eventually turned into a huge brawl.

One officer was struck in the face with the sharp edge of the oar, suffering five fractures to his face, including his eye socket and jaw. Another officer also suffered five fractures from the brawl, including several broken ribs and a broken finger.

When the Haute-Meuse police were informed, the youths fled. A female police officer, who was still able to approach some of the youths, rebuked them, following which a second short fight broke out in which the woman’s nose was broken. In the end, nine of the fifteen officers were injured. Four were taken to the hospital and were unable to work for months. Two officers will undergo surgery

Later in the commissariat, Egg almost gets into a new fight when an officer from Brussels, who is quite drunk, turns against the officers in the zone there for reasons unknown, so we learn. The police chief of Haute-Meuse only wants to confirm what happened to the youths. Police Chief Bernard Dehon says, “A legal file has been started, so I can’t say much about it.” “But in fact there was an argument between a group of youths and a group of police officers. You will have to approach the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Namur”. The Public Prosecutor’s Office says that PV has not yet reached them and They can’t say anything now. As far as is known, no youth has been arrested so far.

The investigation that is currently in the pipeline will go in two directions, as the agents may also have some culpability. The officers involved already belong to the First Intervention Brigade of the Brussels-West police, which has become somewhat ‘notorious’ because they organized a forbidden gourmet party in the commissariat in complete corona lockdown. The participants then received disciplinary punishments and fines.

Gourmet party photo created a lot of ruckus

We learn from the Brussels-West Police Region that a school in Brussels has contacted them regarding an incident involving police officers and students. Anchal says that the officers were not working there. But he does not want to say much about it.

no friends

One of the ways in which the investigation of the case proceeded completely is that the police officers and the young people – all from Brussels – could recognize each other. “Police officers and ‘youth’ are often not friends in Brussels,” said the source. It is also not clear at the moment where the supervisor of the students was when the matter escalated.