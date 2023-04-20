four rules that should not be broken

War is an evil that has been present throughout all of human history, including today. The invasion of Ukraine On the part of Russia, it is the most notorious armed conflict today and we must not look back too far to remember the conflicts that still persist. Video games have recreated some of the most outstanding wars in history.

Now the Red Cross has launched the campaign “Play by the Rules“, which issues a challenge to all players of shooters or shooting video games, especially those in first person: play by following the same rules that apply in real life wars. Because yes, in war there are rules. The official statement says so:

Every day, gamers from all over the world access video games set in conflict zones from their sofa. But at this time, armed confrontations are more frequent than ever, and for those who suffer their effects, these conflicts are not a game. It destroys lives, and leaves entire communities devastated. That is why we challenge you to play first person shooters following the rules of war, to show everyone that even in war there are rules, laws that protect humanity on real life battlefields.

The two games chosen by the organization are Weapon 3: Laws of War and Fortnite. Several content creators have joined the cause to play their main games following the rules proposed by the challenge: DanucD in PUBG, Zemie in Fortnite, Jukeyz in Warzone, KingGeorge in Rainbow Six Siege and Gingy in Escape From Tarkov. And what are the rules? The official website details four:

Don’t get mad: When an enemy is downed and unable to respond, no further firing is done. Rule of War: Prisoners of war must be protected from violence, intimidation and mistreatment.

When an enemy is downed and unable to respond, no further firing is done. Rule of War: Prisoners of war must be protected from violence, intimidation and mistreatment. Do not target non-violent NPCs: Bots that do not fire without provocation are considered civilians and you cannot attack or damage them. Rule of War: Civilians cannot be attacked and must be protected.

Bots that do not fire without provocation are considered civilians and you cannot attack or damage them. Rule of War: Civilians cannot be attacked and must be protected. Do not aim at civilian buildings : On any map, houses, schools or hospitals are considered safe zones that you cannot damage. When fighting in these spaces, you must do everything possible to avoid damage. War Rule: Civilian infrastructure cannot be a military objective.

: On any map, houses, schools or hospitals are considered safe zones that you cannot damage. When fighting in these spaces, you must do everything possible to avoid damage. War Rule: Civilian infrastructure cannot be a military objective. Share your first aid kit with everyone: If you have an unused medkit that can help others, you should give it to those who need it, be they friend or foe. Rule of War: The sick and wounded must be cared for on both sides.

He International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) wants to take advantage of the great impact of video games to make the world population aware that even in war, certain rules must be followed to protect humanity and the dignity of people around the world. Citing the Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: “Even in war you have to have ethics“.





