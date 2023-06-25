Four special guests for Elton John’s last UK performance: Is Dua Lipa coming? , music

musicElton John, 76, has so far remained tight-lipped about which of the four artists will be accompanying him during his final performance at the Glastonbury festival. He already promises a special evening. Will this also be his farewell performance in the United Kingdom? “There’s no better place than Glastonbury to end it.”

What’s certain is that Elton John won’t be alone on the Glastonbury stage. The singer himself recently revealed that he had booked a rehearsal space to practice with his guests. He has invited four special guests. Earlier, Britney Spears had already indicated on social media that she would go to England. Last year, John and Spears collaborated on the song “Hold Me Closer,” so this would be a logical choice.

Dua Lipa’s name is also in discussion. The duo was hit with ‘Cold Heart’ in 2021. According to The Sun, actor Taron Egerton, who appeared in the biopic Rocket Man Elton, will also be present. Fans are also looking forward to Paul McCartney and Harry Styles.

Glastonbury may be Elton John’s last live appearance in the UK. The British pop singer, who has been on stage for more than 50 years, said her performance at Glastonbury could not have ended better. Tom Smith, editor-in-chief of British music magazine NME, says that although the star may not be able to resist a comeback, it looks like her concert at Glastonbury may actually be her farewell to live performance. Smith told Sky News, “They are pretty sure this will be the last show in the UK.” “The way he handled it and prepared for the show, it looks like it might be his last live performance.”

