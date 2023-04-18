Four tips to be a better player

Many young people think that esports They are a thing of the last 10 or 15 years. And that is partly true, since esports have grown enormously since the possibility of broadcasting them live has existed. However, the first major video game competition was held at Stanford University in 1972. There, students competed against each other in the Spacewar game and could win prizes.

Although the history of esports is very interesting, we want to look to the future and to today’s gamers. Because how do you become a better player? And how can you take the step from a good player to a professional? We give you some advice.

01 Practice, practice, practice

Our first advice is like life itself; Like the old saying that practice makes perfect. Ultimately, you will only get better at a game if you know it down to the last detail. Both knowledge and skills play an important role. Take a game like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, for example. You can be very good at aiming, but if you don’t know the map you’re playing on, it’s not enough.

sports © Mathis Wienand / Red Bull Content Pool

And that perhaps plays an even bigger role in titles like Dota 2 and League of Legends. In them there are so many different heroes and champions that it takes hundreds, if not thousands, of hours to get to know them all. Not to mention how to best use them, what items you need, etc. In short, make sure you know the game inside out.

Sebastien Debsa Dota 2 player, returns from retirement to help his team at the ESL One Stockholm Major in “CEB: A Major Comeback”:

02 Don’t stay still, move

The gamer stereotype is still that of someone who spends hours and hours sitting in a dark room behind a screen. Today, however, the reality is different. Most esports teams have their own training facilities and a personal trainer to keep their players as fit as possible. But of course, fitness training for beginners doesn’t have to be so complex!

You don’t have to go crazy training, sometimes less is more © Nadir Toosy/Red Bull Content Pool

If you’re not an expert athlete, getting up regularly and possibly going for a good walk will help. Of course, you can go further, signing up for a sport or going to the gym. In any case, exercise is important for health and mental health. And the latter, of course, is something that you greatly need while playing the game. It may not be your ball skills or huge biceps that win you a game, but good concentration during the game is essential.

If you are new to the world of video games, this advice may seem a little strange, because, after all, all you have to do is buy a console or a PC, a mouse and a keyboard, and start playing. play, right? However, in the most competitive spheres, it doesn’t work that way. If we look at console games, there are, for example, controls that are more suitable for professional and competitive gamers. The SCUF brand, for example, is known for this.

Also, with PC games everything is a bit more complex. There are hundreds of different gaming mice, and Razer and Logitech often stand out for their quality. But a good gaming PC and a monitor with a high refresh rate are also important. And of course a decent mechanical keyboard. In short, if you really want to improve playing, you have to look at the equipment you use.

Discover the Japan AAA video games in this episode of Playing Fields:

04 Rest and not play for a while

After the first point, this one may surprise you, but we will explain it to you with great pleasure. Yes, practice is important, perhaps most important, but when is all this new information best stored? Exactly, when you rest! Studies show that sleep and rest are very important for remembering what you have learned when you are awake. So get plenty of rest.

And besides, it’s not a bad idea to forget about the games from time to time. Is there something not working on a particular day? Then walk away and come back a few hours or a day later. Just like sports, gambling can have a bad day. It is important to recognize this and not get frustrated. In this sense, improving as a player is also a matter of patience.