Four universities will fight for the ÆTHER League

Four universities from all over Spain will fight to lift the title of champion of the ÆTHER League. The tournament, integrated into the project Amazon University Esportswill face students from the Catholic University San Antonio de Murciathe Complutense University of Madridthe Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya and the University of Vigo.

He sunday april 2 The players from these four universities will play the semifinals to get a pass to the ÆTHER League Finalwhich will take place online on next april 9 and it can be followed live through the official channel of twitch of Amazon University Esports. The sets will face each other in Summoner’s Rift, the strategy title developed by Riot Gamesin which two teams made up of five powerful champions face off to destroy each other’s base.

The students of the four classified universities will distribute a total prize of €2,000, 1,000 for the winner, 500 for the second and 250 euros for each team that finishes in third and fourth place. In addition, the teams that will play the ÆTHER League Semifinals will be present in the qualifiers for the Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports Grand Finalwhich will begin the next April 15.

What is the ÆTHER League?

The ÆTHER League is the esports competition in the university environment in which the teams with the highest level of Amazon University Esports. Created last season, its goal is to achieve a safe play space in which students with prior experience and proficiency in League of Legends and VALORANT can demonstrate their skills and abilities in a more balanced competitive environment.

Amazon University Esports is the main university esports league in the world, with a presence in 16 countries on 4 continents; in Spain participate more than 370 teams from 76 universities. The educational and technological project is a container of experiences for students, offering them the opportunity to live a real competitive experience adapted to their needs, also promoting talent, innovation capacity and creativity related to the environment. esports-gaming, as well as contributing to the training of students, showing them the multiple job alternatives that exist in the video game sector.

Amazon University Esports It is possible thanks to the support of Amazon, which gives the naming to the project; of Riot Games; of intel and omen and of Prime Studentthe Amazon Prime subscription for students.