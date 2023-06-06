Four young storks Webbekoms Broek find a ring in their leg: “The youngest animal falls from the nest” (Diest)

At Webbekoms Broek in Diest, young storks born there this spring used to ring on Sundays. This concerns four animals from one litter for the first time.

On the very day of the ringing, the youngest had fallen out of the nest, but fled in fright.

The chirping of birds in Webbcomb’s Broke was an ode to the youthful existence of animals. A female first settled there in March and a male followed a day later.

artificial nests

It belongs to a pair that first started breeding in 2021 at one of two artificial nests that the Nature and Forests Agency (ANB) and the province, which jointly manage the area, built in autumn 2020. I had heaps there. Brood produced two cubs. It was more than a hundred years ago that this happened in Webbcums Broke.

Last year, the same couple settled again in Webbekoms Broek. In early May 2022, four cubs were born in the nest, twice as many as in the previous year. However, two animals lost their lives in a storm in early June.

right of the fittest

Till now all the four young animals had survived. “But on Sunday morning it was a shock,” says Eric Spiessens of the visitor center. “We saw only three young animals on the nest: the smallest animal had just fallen out of the nest. In the animal world, the law of the strongest prevails. The smallest animal has to fight the most to survive . Maybe something happened while they were playing in the nest. Luckily, the animal didn’t break anything. Now we will monitor it closely.”

Benjamin was taken separately to the place where the ringing had taken place. The other three animals were professionally removed from the nest by Hermann Bergmann of the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences and brought to the ringing site in a box.

follow the path of life

“Ringing is important”, stresses Eric Spiesens. “This way we can follow the life course of animals. If animals are observed, the rings are important for determining their identity.

“For example, we know that this year’s males have already bred here in 2022 and 2021. We know from the ring that this little guy was born in 2018 at Le Jardin de Havre, an educational garden in Havreskerque, northern France. L’Ermite. His father was born in Germany in 2011. The young will stay in the nest for another month. Something may happen in that month, but the worst is over.