FP, PLD and PRD ask MPs to investigate “plot to sabotage elections”. AlMomento.net

Manuel Crespo from FP served as spokesperson for the RD Rescue Alliance.

SANTO DOMINGO.- The People’s Force (FP), the Dominican Liberation (PLD) and the Dominican Revolutionary (PRD) parties have requested the Attorney General’s Office and the Central Electoral Board (JCE) to investigate complaints that alleged protests in pro-government areas They are planning to carry out sabotage. Municipal elections are next Sunday, February 18.

The request is contained in a document signed by Manuel Crespo, political representative of the FP before the JCE, and Javier Ubiera, substitute before the Electoral Directorate; José Dantes, secretary of legal affairs of the PLD, and Danilo Díaz, political representative, as well as Héctor Guzmán and Fernando Pérez Vólquez, vice president of the PRD and political representative of the JCE, respectively.

“We are writing to you to express the concern of our political organizations regarding the complaints lodged by a number of citizens with the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes regarding the alleged involvement of individuals with alleged links with official agencies in carrying out sabotage Is regarding.” Municipal elections,” the RD Rescue Alliance document says.

Hacking through blackout

In the request submitted to Dr. Iván Feliz Vargas, head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against electoral crimes, he reminded that according to the complaint of Aquiles Jiménez, sabotage implies a “hacking plan” through a national electrical and/or technical blackout . With three strategic fronts.

According to what he said, the first one was led by Sven Uvasmus, a German, associated with the JCE since 2013 regarding biometric readers and who currently has an office in the Directorate of National Investigations (DNI).

Opposition leaders indicated, “In the event that for any reason all investigation procedures cannot be completed before the said elections are held, we request that the Public Ministry adopt adequate measures.”

These measures will be to prevent people suspected of participating in the above incidents from carrying out actions allegedly aimed at attacking the normal development of the electoral process and thus guaranteeing the integrity of the voting result.

an-am









