Franca about ‘Frankie Amsterdam’: ‘Seems so unreal sometimes’

jewelery family

Franca is not the only one in her family who has always had a passion for jewelry. “My grandmother was a big fan and so was my mother. So you could say it was poured with the young spoon. My sisters Anne and Esther also have their own jewelry brand. It’s quite unique that all three of us end up in jewelry.” But despite that our brands are really different. They have their own identity and they have their own look and feel. I’m so proud of how they’re doing and I enjoy wearing their designs too!

Inspiration

Franca says she gets her inspiration from the strangest of places. “From the supermarket to the gym, but sometimes even when I’m laying in bed and really need to sleep. The creative process never stops. If I want to find extra inspiration, I make sure I Plan a trip. Exposure to a different environment, culture and people often leads to new ideas. Also, other women are a great source of inspiration. From my own mother or best friend to Rihanna or Lady Gaga until the icon.

She adds: “Social events also have an impact. For example, during the lockdown period, everything felt quite depressing and I designed the most extravagant jewellery. The idea in my head was that – if it was allowed again – people would want to be the best version of themselves. I think the designs from that era have been some of the best selling jewelry of all time.”

personal favorite

Franca herself creates a new favorite from her brand every week. ‘We are constantly releasing new designs. but now i like to wear Python by earring Savannah Collection. It’s an edgy design that’s still insanely elegant and sexy and really goes with everything, even though you might not think so at first.

I often wear them with an all black or white outfit, but I also wear them on a regular basis. burn orange . It’s also great to wear them with an extra pair of classic gold rings if you have a second piercing. He immediately gives that little extra.

hoops and crosses

According to Franka, we currently see many large rings and crosses Way, “Last winter, it was especially noticeable at Dolce & Gabbana. But stars like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian wear them too. It’s an inspiration for our new Frankie collection, but of course we put our own twist on the design.” I can’t wait to share this line with the world soon.

A classic item that, according to Franca, is a good investment are Adriana earrings. “We have this bestseller with a variety of stone colors: from champagne to multicolored. I think it really goes with everything. This design is perfect for completing a work outfit, but also for your night out Also to spice up the look Spices to give.”

