France condemns “the greatest anti-Jewish massacre of our century” as it pays tribute to victims of Hamas attack

French President Emmanuel Macron walks past French Republican Guards holding pictures of French victims of a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel at a national ceremony on Wednesday, condemning it as “the biggest anti-Semitic massacre of our century.”

42 French civilians were killed in the attack and three people are still believed to be held hostage in Gaza by Hamas and other militants., The three empty chairs symbolized his absence.

The ceremony comes after new Foreign Minister Stephane Sejorn made his first visit to the Middle East, including Israel and the Palestinian territories, where he pushed for the release of the hostages.

Four other French hostages have been freed. Overall, about 250 people were abducted and about 1,200 were killed in the Hamas attack, mostly civilians.

Photos of French victims (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Honor guards placed photographs of each victim in front of a giant screen displaying their names in the monumental courtyard of the Invalides in Paris.

Many of those killed “will never turn 30”Macron said. “Their voices still echo in Hebrew and French.”

The French president strongly condemned the barbarity that “fosters and spreads anti-Semitism.” Said “No one can justify or excuse this terrorism. Nothing”.

A sharp increase in anti-Semitic acts has been reported in France following the October 7 attacks. Data from the Interior Ministry and the Jewish Community Protection Service watchdog showed that 1,676 anti-Semitic acts were reported in 2023, compared with 436 the previous year.

France pays tribute to French victims of Hamas attack (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)

The Republican Guard Orchestra performed “Kaddish”, written by French composer Maurice Ravel in 1914, based on a traditional Hebrew melody.

Isaiah Dan, a relative of French-Israeli hostage Ofer Calderon, said before the ceremony that he hoped “this can resonate not only in France, but around the world.”

Ayla Yahlomi Luzon, sister of French-Israeli hostage Ohad Yahlomi, said: “We don’t need people who hope for us. I hope. we need help. “Ohad is a French citizen and I ask France to do everything possible to free him and everyone else.”

The families of Israeli hostages have worked for months to put the captives’ plight in the global spotlight.

French Israeli Ayala Yanalomi Luzon holds a photo of her brother who was kidnapped by Hamas (AP Photo/Miguel Euler)

Macron said that France will continue “are working tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations for peace and security of all in the Middle East” and stressed that Israeli lives “are not the only ones that continue to fall apart.”

France is pushing for an immediate ceasefire and large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Sejourn described the death and destruction in the Palestinian territories as a “tragedy”.

(With information from AP)