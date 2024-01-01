Francisco Pérez says goodbye to the Treasury, remembering the benefits of his “friend” Suri

Till date Secretary of the Department of Finance (DH), francisco perez aliciaHe bid farewell to his duties by pointing to the improvement in inspection efforts, digitization of systems, simplification of procedures and increase in collections recorded by the agency during his tenure.

Through a press release, and citing a study by the firm Advantage Business Consulting, the certified public accountant also revisited the measures implemented in the office and highlighted the benefits left behind by his “friend” – because he Had called him on more than one occasion. – SURI not only to the government of Puerto Rico, but also to the taxpayers.

“Without a doubt, SURI is the most remarkable and ambitious reform announced by the Treasury Department. This platform allows for the integration and streamlining of tax and income administration and provides tools to efficiently manage all taxpayer information in one centralized platform,” Pérez Alicia explained about the study.

The above analysis estimates that if Treasury continued to perform all the “manual” tasks performed prior to SURI’s implementation, “303 additional employees would be required, with a direct cost of approximately $12 million each year.”

As part of the benefits of this implementation, an average annual difference of approximately $225 million per year was shown between the econometric models and actual recorded collections between fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2023.

“In other words, the Treasury collected an average of $225 million more per year from individual taxpayers than the economic prediction variables indicated,” Parés Alicia said.

The official also highlighted that till date it has been observed that during the financial year 2023, there has been a significant increase in the income from corporate tax.

“Economic conditions or compliance efforts are not responsible for this. Instead, it can be primarily attributed to the implementation of Law 52. This law allowed foreign subsidiaries to opt out of their current tax regime under Law 154-2010, resulting in increased corporate tax revenues,” he said.

Pérez Alicia ended his job as Treasury Secretary today, after submitting his resignation on January 12.