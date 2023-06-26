Frankie and the Witch Fingers @ La Source Beer Company: Blasted Barrels

La Source Beer Company has a great location in Brussels in the Laeken district operating as an artisanal and creative microbrewery since 2019. In addition to just making unique beers, concerts are also organized and they are not always in short supply. For example, Frankie and Witch Fingers were allowed to visit the place for the second time since they demolished everything there the previous summer. This time he had some new music in hand as it will release on 1st September data doom, So we’ve already heard a lot of music from that, but the classics can’t be skipped either.

Permission was given to open stocktake from his own city. The threesome make unorthodox punk rock music and were allowed to bring it unorthodox, namely not on stage but right in front of it. Frontman Nick DeFore can best unleash his demons on the field. Everyone in the audience is on the same level, so he can always sing too close to the audience and even in the middle of the audience to give them a sense of discomfort. The edgy mix of punk and noise comes through well, and when singer Lotte Bakwe makes an appearance, there’s some mellow sound coming from the band’s instruments as well. Still, it doesn’t really seem like StackTack will ever be able to make a hit, but they’ll always guarantee an intense performance.

Before Frankie and Witch Fingers could even begin their set, the guitarist’s amplifier responded. Luckily, there was a support act to borrow and so the band was able to start after listening to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake on request. A brand new shrill song with “Empire” immediately resounded in the hall. The opening track from the new album opened on the set and proved to be a great choice. The song had a very forceful intro later to fully open up the fuzz pedal. This is how the Los Angeles band we know best when they let it all out in the open and soon everyone was a part of the band’s story.

Still, the start of the set was more of a warm-up for what was to come. Logical because a lot of new, lesser-known music went through. With “Electricide” you, how could it be otherwise, feel electricity hanging in the air for the first time. ‘Are you ready to fuck off’, shouted frontman Dylan Sizemore and the audience didn’t need much more than that. The confined space created by a central column in the hall had turned into a moving mass that had already begun to roar.

With all the plants next to the stage it felt like a jungle to us at times. These sometimes had difficulty surviving with crowded surfers, and especially with wild mushers who ate plants all the time. But due to the enthusiasm with which Frankie and Witch Fingers were constantly playing, the many barrels of beer in the area would occasionally explode. The heat that was still hanging inside was no problem for their energy, as it was released at a very high rate.

For example, “Happiness” was a moment of rest to continue full force with “Feel”. “Dracula’s Drug” was clearly something the audience could sing along to, and due to the excitement, a portion of the audience flew off the stage. There was a moment of panic when water spilled over the singer’s paddle, but some helpful onlookers quickly prevented the drama from running away by drowning everything. What we bumped into was a bunch of crazy people and crowd surfers who let themselves be carried around the pole. The audience was clearly in full swing and Frankie and Witch Fingers clearly didn’t mind taking it easy. There was a really amusing moment with “Reaper,” but when your skin and hair are eaten away by the dirty fizz riff at the end, you know it was just setting the tone.

With “Cavehead” and “T” as a deadly duo, the audience was at last able to get the sweat off their bodies. Meanwhile, the four musicians of Frankie and The Witch Fingers kept going fast and furious. The momentum these four could maintain could be a learning experience for the Red Devils as it never let up and they never found a reason not to score. Sizemore’s masterful mimicry also contributes to the band’s live act, but so do the dance moves of bassist Nikki Pickle or the energy of drummer Shaughnessy Starr. In this way, the band is a live experience that gets the whole room together, preferably in smaller scale conditions so that the intensity can be felt even better. With strong new music and equally as many old songs, Frankie and Witch Fingers’ set was one that burst with fire, and that’s what we love.

set list:

Empire

burn me

light davis

cooking

electrocution

Pleasure

recovery

dracula potion

cutter

Work

cave head

Tea

skull