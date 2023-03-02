Freaky Friday Sequel Will Happen, Says Jamie Lee Curtis

According to the actress Jamie Lee Curtisa sequence of Freaky Friday (2003) , famous Disney comedy, is going to happen. The statement was given last Saturday (25), during an interview with Variety on the red carpet of the PGA awards, in the USA.

“Will happen”she said. “Without saying if there’s anything officially happening, I’m looking at you right now and I say with absolute certainty, ‘Of course it’s going to happen.’ Will happen'”.

starring Lindsay Lohan It is Jamie Lee Curtis, both actresses had already shown interest in making a new film. Also, earlier this month, Curtis shared a photo on Instagram alongside Lohan and wrote in the caption: “It’s Friday. I’m just saying, keep your fingers crossed”.

Check out:

In the 2003 film, the stars play a mother and daughter who accidentally swap bodies. “Dr. Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) have only one thing in common: one has nothing to do with the other. After a falling out, a small mystical incident changes their lives. They wake up on Friday to the greatest confusion, they’ve switched bodies. But with Tess’s wedding scheduled for Saturday, they must quickly find a way to undo the spell.” says the synopsis of the production.

