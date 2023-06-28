Fred again…, hero of the youth in lockdown

The younger generation proclaim London-based producer Fred as their lockdown hero yet again, as he captures the longing of the dance floor like no other. This weekend he will be playing at Rock Werchter.

With a wonderful mix of upbeat electronic dance music and enthusiasm with which he seems to be addressing the listener personally, Fred has again… struck a chord with young people during the pandemic. Earlier, London-based producer, musician and songwriter Fred Gibson (29), as his real name is, was particularly well-liked behind the scenes. As a songwriter, he has penned hits for Ed Sheeran, George Ezra, and Ellie Goulding, among others.

However, during the lockdown, he self-released music with the inspiration of his mentor, renowned producer and ambient pioneer Brian Eno (75). The hit with which she achieved success, ‘Mireya (We’ve Lost to Dance)’, sampled parts of the song in which she linked dance to the development of friendship. Young people around the world, faced with an abrupt cut in social life, embraced the alternative offered by Gibson’s music.

His debut album ‘Actual Life (14 April – 17 December 2020)’ was released in April 2021. Audio samples and recorded voice memos from his own social media channels play an important role. As the title indicates, these were collected over a period of eight months during the initial lockdown. Two more such albums will be released later, with ‘Actual Life 2 (2 February – 15 October 2021)’ and ‘Actual Life 3 (1 January – 9 September 2022)’. Together they look like a Covid diary, in which the producer-lyricist, who in the meanwhile started singing himself, reflects on his life.

The constant in those dance mixes is that Gibson constantly oscillates between the melancholy of delicate, melodic vocal lines and the euphoria of ecstatic beats. Thanks to a publicized appearance at London’s Boiler Room club, one of the world’s leading electronic music showcase platforms, Gibson managed to garner enthusiastic reactions as well as success on social media.

Solidarity

During their sold-out show at Brussels AB late last year, it became clear what a frenzied scene it caused. Fred again.. was soon announced as one of the first names on the Rock Werchter bill. A passageway into Palais 12 will arrive in September. Can he even match the community spirit of a club for a larger audience? In any case, the Madison Square Garden and Coachella fests recently came to an end, as their shows were cleverly put together.

Fred again… live in the boiler room in London.

The AB had large LED screens on which the guest vocalists were closely visible, making it appear as if they were addressing the people in the room almost one by one. The video — in which we see Gibson on the subway and in his daily life — and real-life recordings of the performer and audience — made with a smartphone — had only one goal: to break down the barriers between stage and dance floor. . This made the solidarity even more noticeable.

After just a few tracks, Gibson steps down from his post to roar his lockdown slogans as contemporary tile wisdom amongst a rapidly growing audience. The distance from the public was kept to a minimum. The circle was complete.

mirror

The ‘Real Life’ trilogy may be the musician’s diary, but it can also hold a mirror up to the fans. Gibson himself is firm on an opinion about this. He lets the music do the talking. Perhaps the release of ‘Secret Life’ with Eno in early May was a sign. There’s plenty of room for subtle bits with ambience, which are always pushed aside by the derision of overzealous fans.



Fred again has only one goal: to break down the barriers between the stage and the dance floor.



Gibson met producer Eno in the studio at age 16, who helped shape the sound of acts including David Bowie, Talking Heads, U2 and Coldplay, among others. A family friend invited them to a session of one of Eno’s singing groups. Under his tutelage, Gibson, who received classical piano training, developed as a composer and songwriter.

With all that success behind the scenes, it was again Eno who encouraged her to follow her own path. ‘Secret Life’ is now their first collaboration. Werchter fans enjoy the exhilarating vibes of ‘Real Life’. Will they also enthusiastically embrace the bleak and minimalist sound of trance with the slowly fading piano notes and extended vocal lines on ‘Secret Life’?