Fred again..Pellis will come in 12 | reading on September 16, 2023

palace 12

With his concert at the AB in December, he signed up for one of the 2022 concerts. And this year too, we are eagerly waiting Fred again.. at the barn op rock werchter on July 1, 2023, but the British phenomenon inside the house is also set to stir things up again. Fred again.. announces his return to Brussels with a performance on Saturday 16 September palace 12,

Fred again..

Fred Gibson, his real name, is currently working on several projects. As a producer, author, arranger, composer, performer and musician par excellence, the sum of all his qualities borders on the supernatural. He excites party goers all over the world with his work as well as his impressive array of high-profile collaborations. think about Stormzy, FKA Twigs, charli xcx, Ed Sheeran, xx, Swedish House Mafiaas well as monster hit’Maria (We Have Lost Dancing)‘ Of blessed madonnaWhich remains on top of the charts.

With his most recent studio album ‘Actual Life 3 (1 January – 9 September 2022)’, which was released in October, he keeps himself firmly on the international map. He constantly innovates and surprises his audience, including his most recent album.secret Life‘, an ambient album produced with his mentor brian eno, A gem, released on the label of none other than … four tt, On an album already praised by many as the album of the year, the young British DJ confirms the range of his talents. His triumphant march past festivities and the world’s biggest stage are in full swing, and he doesn’t intend to stop anytime soon. Don’t miss to see it in Brussels on Saturday 16 September 2023. stamp Again for Fred.. concerts are available from Tuesday 27 Juneat 2:00 p.m., via livenation.be.

Michel Cuvelier Fred said it again.. before his concert at the AB. You can find that interview below.

Fred interviewed again..