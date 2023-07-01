Fred again.. @Rock Werchter 2023: Sweat, Chaos & Anthem

Few actors have become as big as Fred again in such a short amount of time… For example, early last year, the young producer was at a sold-out Orangery at Botanic, drumming up last night to get one seat in the barn; A festive tent with a capacity of about twenty thousand (!) People. Just goes to show that literally everything Britain touches turns to gold. With an array of samples (from conversations) from everyday life, an arsenal of electronics, his touchpad and permanent companion Tony under his arm, the man turned Rock Werchter’s biggest tent into his world for an hour , where explosive hits reigned. And the enthusiasm literally floated in the air.

The same electricity was in the air all day, no surprise around The Barn, as the venue closed a long time ago, it was packed with fans of the British producer all day. It gradually turned into an increasing chaos, with the crowd being irresponsibly large: people panicking, getting themselves wet… quite unsafe. The fact that Fred again faced consequences can be interpreted in positive and negative ways.

Since the hype was huge, the atmosphere was incredibly good from the start. After an introductory tour through the screens behind him, Fred builds up quite interestingly before starting to throw bombs again. Thanks to “Blue (Better With Time)”, everyone had a chance to gently get into their element, but things really exploded for the first time when the British headed to the front of the house. There he promptly broke it with “Jungle” The Barn with such a bang that the Foundation literally couldn’t stop it any longer. Because everyone was raging too violently, his drum pad was constantly being damaged, after which an employee offered to act as a tripod.

An almost iconic image, which was even more influential among the roaming masses. ‘You get my respect,’ was Fred’s reply, after which he nearly blasted the walls with the thumping bass of an unreleased song. There was a lot of energy and sweat in the air, so Britain decided to add a good dose of love to it as well. The funky-sounding “Obonjayar” was a song for the family of his sister and everyone in the room. However, the atmosphere drifted back to middle bracket, so the guy decided to throw the bombshell back with “Daniel (smile on my face)”. Something that was clearly pleasing to him, as Fred’s smile in response to the immense enthusiasm was heartwarming.

The engine warmed up, the discs quickly followed each other. The edits of Moderate’s “The New Error” and Frank Ocean’s “Channel” were fun, but it proved ideal to join “Sabrina (I’m the Party)” with an excellent transition. The atmosphere became more laid back, especially when the man asked to clean the floor on “Angie (I’m Lost)” referring to the cozy lighting. Fred asked, you turned around. to the outside of the tent.

When Britain also opened the barrel with real-world hits, the fence was completely off the dam for the last time. “Maria (We’ve Lost the Dance)” made Werchter jump far beyond the tent. So much so that we wouldn’t be surprised if they felt it all up to the main stage. “Billie (Sweet Arms)” added a tinge of love in-between, which was also the ideal bridge to a dreamy piano intro to “Delilah (Pull Me Out of It)”, which The Barn produced last fall. Button path. And that too with utmost respect. Fred again… had already recovered from his time, but he used “Billie (Sweet Arms)” for the last time; A chorus sung to infinity.

Anyone who entered The Barn undoubtedly experienced the Rock Werchter 2023 party, but the crowd in attendance made the tent’s capacity problems abundantly clear. The mass frenzy and audience participation that Harry Styles only dreamed of last week. Blasting for over an hour, without compromise. Fred again..demolished the barn on a bed of chaos.

set list:

Kyle (I Found You)

blue (better with time)

JUNGLE

thunder

(new number)

obonjayar

Danielle (smile on my face)

Channel x New Error (Frank Ocean x Moderate Editing)

Sabrina (I’m the Party)

Angie (I’m lost) / Clara (The night is dark)

maria (we’ve lost the dance)

Billy (Weapons Love)

delilah (pull me out of this)

Billy (Weapons Love)