Freddie Mercury’s handwritten lyrics are up for auction and one of them should already fetch 1.4 million euros

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’s handwritten lyrics up for auction. Sotheby’s auction house announced this. megahit lyrics too Bohemian Rhapsody Will go under the hammer. This suggests that the song could have been different.

handwritten lyrics of hits do not stop Me now, somebody to Love And we are the champions The auction will take place on September 5, the day the singer would have turned 77. The latter alone is nine pages long and should fetch £300,000 (€350,000).

but also its lyrics Bohemian Rhapsody will be auctioned. at fifteen pages, it’s longer than we are the champions, There are also details that show the song could have been very different. wed wanted it first mongolian rhapsody To call. finally he was scratched and there’s bohemian intervened. well known text Mama, just killed a man Could have almost been different. it says at the top of the page Mama, the war has begun. i have to go out tonight, Sotheby’s expects the text to raise £1.2 million (1.4 million euros).

Apart from the songs, other items related to Mercury will also be auctioned, such as his costumes. Everything comes from the singer’s personal collection. Which was inherited by good friend Mary Austin upon Mercury’s death in 1991. He has now decided to auction the items.