Frederik van Tricht’s cheese book has been declared the best in the world: “Twenty years ago, my father also won” (Antwerp)

Antwerp cheese refiner Frederik van Tricht has received an award in Swedish Umea for Het Kasbok, a book about raw milk cheeses that he co-wrote with cheese maker Guido de Sneijder. The 248-page Clapper was named the ‘World’s Best Cheese Book’ at the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.

The Cheese Book, or Cheese Champions in the English version, brings many stories about raw milk cheeses that are made from unpasteurized milk and was published in the summer of 2022.

“Our business has been in existence for over 50 years and I have been in business for over 20 years. In that time we have met a lot of people from all corners of Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States, who create and refine the most delicious cheeses every day. I wanted to bring their stories and their passion together in one book. I found it more interesting than listing 300 things with certain characteristics. I created this book with Jido D. Snyder. We share a love for a delicious Duvel and Guido is also a passionate cheese maker,” explains Van Tricht.

The Cheese Book, or Cheese Champions in the English version. , © Lannu

That cooperation paid off. At the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards, the book was named the World’s Best Cheese Book by the jury. The awards take place in a different country each year and are organized by the Cointreau family, known for their wine. They nominate the best books on culinary science, food and drink in each category, and one from each category. choose the winner. We are very pleased with this award. It is extra special for our family, as my father Michel also won the award twenty years ago. It was then for the book Kas en vision”, Frederik van says Trich, who received the award in Sweden in person.