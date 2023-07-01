Fred’s rise to fame is lightning fast again…, the hottest DJ of all time

,Maria (We Have Lost Dancing)‘ put him on the map in 2021, but the 29-year-old Briton has been working his way to eternal electro fame for a long time. For the past decade, he has been the driving force behind the success of the world’s greatest artists. During the coronavirus pandemic, Gibson finally stepped out of the shadows. Fred has been making music all his life. He made a name for himself in the music industry as a disciple of world-renowned record producer and musician brian eno, His name is listed as producer and writer on two albums by Eno and Carl Hyde Underworld group In recent years, Gibson has also written and/or produced several hits, such as George Ezra’sMachine Gun,Soloby Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato,’fix it‘From the hit of BTS and Rita Ora’let you love me, He had a hand in 12 of the 15 songs on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Number 6 Collaboration Project’. Despite all those one hit successes, Gibson remained on the radar of the general public. Until he started his project in 2019:’current life‘, for which he uses voice memos, clips from social media, and music from other artists. samples Incorporated into the original track. The album series became an instant hit with audiences as it incorporated “real life” vocals using “real life” sounds, such as sound bites Night-rests and voice messages were left for him by his friends.

Fred Again.. released the first part of this album series titled ‘Actual Life (April 14 – December 17, 2020)’ in April 2021. He described the work as a ‘collaborative diary’, reflecting his life experiences during Corona. Epidemic. His breakthrough hit was ‘Meria (We Have Lost Dancing)‘, a song featuring American D.J. blessed madonna It talks about the importance of dance and music during the pandemic. This universal message took off across the world. Later that year, he released a sequel, ‘Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15, 2021)’. The messages in his songs touch on delicate subjects such as mental illness, But also topics that are close to the world of young people, such as love between friends. Coupled with infectious beats, they create a new soundtrack for the youth to recover from the daily routine, as well as an upbeat festive experience. in association with gibson Swedish House Mafia And Future Headed in the summer of 2022′Turn on the lights again.., Based on the number of streams on Spotify, the song is her biggest hit to date. it came out a few months later Third solo studio album ‘Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022)’, which created a buzz with ‘Hit’.delilah (pull me out of this), Are first visitwhich ran between October 2022 and February 2023, with stops in Europe, the US, New Zealand and Australia, sold out completely.



