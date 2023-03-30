Free April games announced for PS Plus Essential

Available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 starting next week.

PlayStation presented the list of free games that will be received during the month of April by all those players who have an active subscription to PS Plus Essential.

As usual, the last Wednesday of the month is time to find out about the next free PS Plus games from its most basic levelcorresponding to April.

In total there are three titles that will be available soon, this both on consoles Playstation 4 as also in playstation 5.

Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron are the games that can be added to the library and downloaded from the Tuesday April 4.

Of the three games, the presence of Meet Your Makera game developed by Behavior Interactive, responsible for Dead by Daylightthis being a first-person title set in a post-apocalyptic world in which players must beat different levels full of traps and guards counting on a combat system defined as fast and methodical with different types of melee or distance weapons.

Remember that, once added to the library, these games can be downloaded at any time in the future as long as have an active PS Plus subscription.

The three aforementioned games will take the place of Battlefield 2042, Code Vein and Minecraft Dungeonsthe free games of March, which can be added to the library until the April 3.

Fountain: PSBlog

