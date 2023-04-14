Free festival with Ivan Lins and Hermeto Pascoal rocks Paraty this weekend

Paraty prepares to receive the 13th edition of the Bourbon Festival Paratywhich will take the city of Costa Verdeand big names in music, like Jane Monheit, Ivan Lins, Hermeto Pascoal, Kevin Gullage & The Blues Grooves, DiunnaGreenleaf, Ana Cañas and BNegão + Banda Black Mantra, in a total of more than 30 free attractions. The event takes place this weekend, on April 14, 15 and 16 (Friday to Sunday).

The 2023 edition brings partnership between Brazilian and international artists, in addition to the diversity of musical styles that usually permeates the scheduled casts, guided by quality and artistic consistency and proximity to jazz in all its aspects.

The programming of the Main Stage, the main stage of the event, will open the festival on Friday (14th) with the presentation of Paraty Symphony Orchestrawith its more than 60 local musicians conducted by the talented maestro Weslem Daniel de Freitas.

Following the American singer and pianist Jane Monheit, enters the scene and invites Ivan Lins to celebrate a musical partnership that has already led them to perform in several countries. In the unprecedented meeting in Brazil, the repertoire mixes jazz standards with songs by Ivan such as “Começar de Novo” and “A Gente Merece Ser Feliz”.

The singer lives a very productive phase in her career, having released the albums “Come What May” (2021)which includes among its highlights “Samba do Avião” (Tom Jobim)It is “The Merriest” (2022)the latter his 2nd of Christmas carols and featuring a duet with John Pizzarelli in “That Holiday Feeling”.

Jane, by the way, has already recorded Ivan’s songs on albums like “Surrender” (2007) It is “The Heart Of The Matter” (2013), including “It depends on us”. With more than 20 years on the road, the singer is an unconditional fan of Brazilian music, and feels comfortable interpreting compositions by her Brazilian friend. The kind of show that has everything to mark the history of the festival, and even become a possible preview of an album that the two intend to record in the future.

The opening day ends with the partnership that brings together BNegão, known for his work with Planet Hemp and his band Seletor de Frequências, and the São Paulo group Black Mantra. They will reinterpret the iconic album “Tim Maia Racional” (1975), one of the most revered moments in the career of the great Tim Maia, with the classic tracks “O Caminho do Bem” and “Imunização Racional (Que Beleza)”.

Hermeto Pascoal, the great wizard of Brazilian instrumental music, will be in charge of opening the works on the Matriz stage on Saturday (15), accompanied by his sharp band and an immense capacity to surprise everyone with his creativity that captivated even geniuses of the caliber by Miles Davis in his six decades on the road to the world’s stages.

Next, another Brazil-USA partnership. American singer Diunna Greenleaf, originally from Houston, Texas, released her debut album in 2007, and since then has been a regular at music festivals in her home country and Europe with her mix of blues, soul, gospel and jazz. To accompany her, we will have the charismatic and experienced Brazilian blues harmonica player Marcelo Naves and his band The Tigermen.

To close the lineup for this incredible night, the American singer and pianist Kevin Gullage, a musician from New Orleans who has a solid theoretical background and a lot of soul, with a great voice that surprised the audience of the reality show American Idol in 2022, was selected. and especially the judges, including pop stars Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Kevin had great prominence when he participated in September 2022 at the Bourbon Street Fest in São Paulo, and will be accompanied by The Blues Groovers, led by his father, Tony Gullage (bass). In 2022 he released his first and praised album, “SomethingOld, Something New, Something Borrowed Blues”, on the prestigious blues label Basin Street Records. Kevin and his group will also perform an instrumental music show on the Santa Rita stage on the 16th.

The Matriz stage will have on Sunday (16) the very popular singer Ana Cañas with “Ana Cañas Canta Belchior”, a show awarded as the best of 2022 by the APCA (Paulista Association of Art Critics), bringing hits like “Como Nosso Pais” and “Old Clothing Colorida” and the unprecedented “Um Rolê no Céu”, offered to the singer by the relatives of the late composer from Ceará.

Soul, funk and disco music will set the tone for the presentation by bassist Fernando Rosa, who with his Alive project pays tribute to great names in international groove music and has a veritable legion of fans on the internet and on stage, captivated by his talent and charisma. And DJ Crizz is in charge of closing the Friday and Saturday nights on the Matriz stage with a top-notch dance repertoire. Sunday is on account of Dj Léo Lucas with new sounds and reinterpretations.

The other stages of the event also offer unmissable attractions. At Santa Rita, two very interesting tributes will take place, that of Lucas Gomes to the American trumpeter Roy Hargrove (1969-2018), and that of the VoodooWoman project (led by Layla Arruda) to the iconic American singer and pianist Nina Simone ( 1933-2003). And the group Silibrina, led by pianist Gabriel Nóbrega (son of the renowned Antonio Nóbrega), shows its authorial and instrumental work that has already yielded two praised albums and mixes Brazilian rhythms with jazz.

The talents based in Paraty will also have good spaces in the program, such as the Guitar Orchestra of the Casa de Cultura, and the Rhandal Sexteto, commanded by the experienced Rhandal Oliveira.

The group Favela Brass, composed of musicians selected from a social project in Rio, was so successful in its debut in the 2022 edition that it will be back in this edition. In addition to playing on Palco Santa Rita, he will also be performing alongside the Orleans Street Jazz Band in performances around the city. Another project successfully inaugurated in 2022 is Jazz na Kombi, which will take music to more distant beaches and other places in the city, on an itinerant basis.

The celebration will also feature buskers, in the best tradition of international street musicians, who will also show their talent through the streets and squares of Paraty. The cast features Vasco Faé, Bibba Chuqui, Alma Nouche Trio and local musicians Jes Condado and Plínio Blues Trio.

The program also offers popular workshops with Favela Brass and AquaBienta, presentations in churches and a photo exhibition curated by photographer Giancarlo Mecarelli with records from other editions of the festival.

Full schedule:

main stage

Friday 4/14

8:00 pm – Paraty Symphony Orchestra

10 pm – Jane Monheit invites Ivan Lins

11:30 pm – Black Mantra

00h00 – Tim Maia Racional – B.Negão & Black Mantra

01:00 – DjCrizz

Saturday 4/15

8:30 pm – Hermeto Pascoal

22h00 – Diunna Greenleaf with Marcelo Naves & The Tigermen

11:30pm – Kevin Gullage & The Blues Groovers

01:00 – DJ Crizz

Sunday 04/16

8:30 pm – Ana Cañas sings Belchior

10:00 pm – Fernando Rosa

00h00 – DJ Leo Lucas

Santa Rita Stage

Saturday 4/15

2:30 pm – Guitar Orchestra of the House of Culture

3:30 pm – Favela Brass

4 pm – Tribute to Roy Hargrove by Lucas Gomes

5:30 pm – Nina Plays The Blues with Voodoo Woman

7pm – Dj Bebeto

Sunday 04/16

2:30 pm – Favela Brass

3:00 pm – Rhandal Oliveira Sextet

4:30 pm – Silibrina

6 pm – New Orleans Sounds | Kevin Gullage & The Blues Groovers

BUSKERS

court stage

Friday 4/14

5:00 pm – Jes Condado

7:00 pm – Plínio Blues Trio

Saturday 4/15

1pm – Jes Condado

3pm – Bibba Chuqui

5pm – Alma Nouche Trio

7pm – Vasco Faé

Sunday 04/16

13:00 – Alma Nouche Trio

3pm – Vasco Faé

5pm – Bibba ChuquiPa

Rosary Stage

Saturday 4/15

12:00 – Bibba Chuqui

2 pm – Alma Nouche Trio

4pm – Vasco Faé

6:00 pm – Plínio Blues Trio

Sunday 04/16

12:00 – Vasco Faé

2 p.m. – Orleans Street Jazz Band

4pm – Alma Nouche Trio

traveling jazz

Jazz in the Kombi

Friday 04/14

7:00 pm – Fountain Square

Saturday 4/15

11:00 am – Jabaquara

2:00 pm – Pontal

7:00 pm – Pontal Bridge

Sunday 04/16

11:00 am – Flag Square

2:00 pm – Pontal

7:00 pm – Fountain Square

Through the Streets of the Historic Center

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Orleans Street Jazz Band

Saturday and Sunday

Favela Brass

church music

Church of the Rosary

Saturday 4/15

11:00 am – AquaBienta “Wings of Paraty”

Sunday 04/16

11:00 am – Capela Jazz | Bibba Chuqui

Workshops

Friday 04/14

4 pm – AquaBienta | Music & Sustainability

Sunday 04/16

11 am – Tom Ashe | Favela Brass

Exhibition

Praça da Matriz

from friday to sunday

Photo Exhibition | Giancarlo Mecarelli