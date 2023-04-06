Free games will not go anywhere: Epic Games Store boasts data and announces several news for the PC store without giving up gifts – PC

Trading Fortnite creators and Rocket League publishers keep improving their numbers on PC, enough to be an alternative?

Little by little and without losing hope. From Epic Games Store offer today a complete review of 2022making it clear that they still have reasons from the Fortnite owner team to continue betting on the sale of software on PC, and that includes continue giving away video games every week. In fact, they have announced today the launch of a self-publishing tool. These allow developers and publishers to manage their presence in the store in a more agile way and to reach a growing audience.

Those who make use of this function will continue to enjoy all the advantages of the bazaar, including revenue sharing 88% / 12% and the possibility of using your own payment solutions for internal purchases within the application. The American company thus seeks to reinforce the idea that its bazaar is an open place for all kinds of creators in the industry, although as always with a small print: “requirements designed to provide the best gaming experience possible without limiting players to a single store.”

These conditions can be read in full from a statement. Next, we leave you with a brief summary with all of them:

PC cross platform game for multiplayer games.

Have achievements in the Epic Games Store if they already have them in another PC store.

Age classification for regional distribution.

Not incur in any content prohibited by the platform.

Have sufficient quality (in terms of performance).

What news is Epic Games Store working on?

From the trade they know that they still have a lot of work ahead to convince more and more users of the benefits of going to their store. For this reason, they have left a brief list with several points where they want to take a leap:





Launcher performance improvements focused on achieving much faster loading times and paying special attention to the comprehensive user experience throughout the launcher.

focused on achieving much faster loading times and paying special attention to the comprehensive user experience throughout the launcher. Support for subscription services from third-party publishers and live service products.

from third-party publishers and live service products. content hubs to provide a new destination for publishers to share information with users in an editorial-rich format about their upcoming and live service development products, developer news, and app updates.

A 2022 of growth, although moderate

And to all this, how did the Epic Games Store do last year? According to the data offered, the store has exceeded the figure of 230 million users on PC, 36 million more customers than in 2021. In addition, the number of active users reached a maximum of 34.3 million and monthly active users reached 68 million, up from 62 million the previous year.

Developers released 626 new titles for the store in 2022, leaving a total of 1,548 games hosted on the marketplace. Besides, gamers spent $355 million on third-party apps, 18% more than the previous year. “If we include Epic-owned games, players spent $820 million in 2022, 2% less than in 2021.”

Finally, the free games. How are they? At Christmas we already had a complaint with the questionable selection of titles by the merchant. In this statement they announce that last year they gave away 99 pitches for a value of $2,240. In total, 700 million free games were downloaded in 2022, “meaning that all these titles have been able to reach a new audience.”

