Free platforms, news and nonsense sweepstakes

The will is to subscribe to all the platforms that offer movies and series in streaming, but money is short? Just choose one of the big paid ones to see the releases and use the rest of the free services. I selected some of these platforms. You will be amazed by the free movie collections at your disposal. Did not know? Then you’ll thank me for saving and discovering amazing titles.

This edition also features some newly arrived titles and the Oscar alert!

Enjoy.

__________________________________

Spcine Play

Spcine Play is a public streaming platform in Brazil that shows films from the main exhibitions and film festivals in São Paulo, in addition to concerts and shows. A find for those who enjoy Brazilian cinema. The service is free, but it directs you to the Looke platform, so you need to log in.

pluto tv

Pluto TV offers variety of content including movies, TV series, news, sports and entertainment. The platform has more than two hundred and fifty thematic channels, each of which has its own set of programs and films. Pluto TV also offers a set of applications for different platforms, such as smart TVs, mobile devices and computers, allowing users to watch content anywhere.

netmovies

NetMovies can be accessed on TV, mobile and YouTube. For those who have never seen it or miss seeing it again, the platform brings modern classics such as “Fried Green Tomatoes”, “Ryan’s Daughter” and “The Drum”. They also offer a very cheap paid plan that gives you access to other content.

Sesc Digital

Sesc São Paulo makes films available at #EmCasaComSesc, with free streaming films curated by CineSesc. Every week, new titles are made available. The films are temporary, so you have to be aware of what you intend to watch. The collection brings some gems such as “Cria Cuervos”, by Carlos Saura, the Brazilian classic “Eles Não Us Black Tie” and the biopic “Piaf-Um hymn to love”.

Itaú Cultural Play

ICP offers classics, award-winning works and independent productions. It can be accessed on TV, cell phone, tablet or computer. It also focuses on programming from festivals and partner institutions.

You Tube

YT is for people who like to dig. There are many collections of classics and also popular movies available, but a recurring problem is having many dubbed productions and the lack of subtitles. “Youtube Filmes” also has a huge catalog of paid titles that works like a true digital rental store.

__________________________________

News

The triangle of sadness – direction: Ruben Ostlund – 2022 –Prime

Another Oscar 2023 candidate arrives on Prime Video before the awards next Sunday (03/12). The Swedish director became known to the public when he won the Palme d’Or in 2017 with “The Square-The Art of Discord”. This time, the director’s social criticism relinquishes any subtlety by showing a group of rich people taking an exclusive cruise until everything goes wrong. After a dinner washed down with a lot of drink during strong turbulence at sea, there is an eschatological sequence that not everyone can bear to watch. You can skip these scenes and go to the third part of the movie. The best-known name in the cast is Woody Harrelson as the drunken captain of the luxury yacht. Spy the trailer.

Next in Fashion – Season 2 – Netflix

Happiness is… discovering on a quiet Sunday that an unexpected second season of the reality show “Next in fashion” has arrived. Charismatic Tan France was joined by top model Gigi Hadid as she hosted the show, where twelve talented designers compete to be the next big thing in fashion. Each episode, they are given a different challenge – royalty, swimwear, recycling – and one is eliminated. As in this edition they are all very cute, we don’t want any to come out. Tan and Gigi cry after every elimination. This season, the guest judges are the cream of fashion: Donatella Versace, Balmain’s prodigy Olivier Rousteing, and top model Bella Hadid, Gigi’s sister, among others.

1923 – series – Paramount +

I didn’t follow “Yellowstone”, nor the spin off “1883”, but I couldn’t ignore the sequel “1923” because it brings Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the cast. They continue the saga of the Dutton family, trying to maintain their lands and cattle already in a Wild West in transition. The plot places astonished traditional cowboys in the face of urban changes, with the arrival of electricity and novelties such as refrigerators and running water. But, the wild side remains violent, with many deaths in the first few episodes. There is also the dramatic core of indigenous girls taken by the Church for “conversion” which includes torture and abuse of all kinds. The third core of “1923” shows Spencer Dutton, living as a hunter in Africa, when he is called to return to the United States after the murder of family members. But he’s not alone. In a flash of passion, the Englishwoman decided to leave her fiancé and rich family behind to embark on an adventure with the rugged handsome man.

Luther – Nightfall – Director: Jamie Payne -Netflix

Coming today the film of a character that many people know from the BBC series “Luther”. Idris Elba, already tipped to be the first black Batman in history, is Detective John Luther, a role that won him several awards. The movie divided opinions, but it’s always a pleasure to see Idris in action! What the synopsis says: While the brilliant and decadent detective John Luther is behind bars, a brutal killer terrorizes London. Haunted by his failure to capture the cybernetic psychopath who continues to challenge him, Luther decides to break out of prison to complete the task at any cost. To check.

Note: Some seasons of the BBC series (2010-2019) are available on HBO Max.

The Story of the World – Part 2 – 8 episodes – Star+

In 1981, the priceless Mel Brooks wrote and directed “The History of the World – Part 1”. It was a satire on the great events of humanity, from the caveman to the Inquisition. Forty-two years later, comes part 2, now in serial format. There are several skits showing other different periods of history in a fun way. With this release, the fan jokes about there being a non-sequel part 1 end. Mel Brooks himself – aged 96 – is in the cast, alongside several well-known names in American humor. See the trailer.

__________________________________

OSCAR ALERT 2023!

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

This year, unfortunately, TV Globo will not broadcast the awards and it will only be possible to follow the ceremony on subscription channels. There are two possibilities: the TNT channel or the HBO Max streaming platform. Both begin broadcasting one hour before the awards show, at 8 pm, with red carpet content, commentary and interviews.

For those who enjoy the red carpet, interviews and star looks, the AND! does its traditional coverage of the artists’ arrival at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The program starts at 6 pm.

Clueless prize pool

I already warn you that I have a bad prognosis, but since a dear friend asked my guesses, I’m going to take the risk. Not exactly my favorites, but those who seem to have the best chance of taking the statuette, judging by the clamor of the last few days:

Best movie – Everything Everywhere at Once, by Daniels Kwan and Scheinert

Best Actor – Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”

Best actress – Cate Blanchet (Tar) and/or Michelle Yeoh (All in All…).

best supporting actor – Ke Huy Quan (All in all…)

best supporting actress – Jamie Lee Curtis (All in All…)

best international film – Nothing new on the front (yes, I’m also sorry that it’s not the Argentinian “1985”)

** I think this year they can share the awards for Best Film and Best Director. It’s rare, but it’s happened. Who knows Daniel versus Spielberg?

And you, do you dare to not let me “make a fool of myself”? Place your bet there.

__________________________________

THE END