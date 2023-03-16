Free PlayStation Plus games for March

The video game giant revealed the monthly games of playstation plus for March. As announced in the State of playan event held last week to showcase what’s on the way for PlayStation, the monthly game lineup consisting of Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons, and Code Vein will be available to membership members starting Tuesday 7 of March until Monday April 3.

Battlefield 2042 | PS4 and PS5

This is an exciting shooting game first-person shooter that marks the return of the iconic war for which the franchise is well known. Set in a near-future world transformed by disorder, here you will have to adapt and overcome dynamic battlefields with the help of his squad and an arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and vehicles.

Minecraft Dungeons | ps4

Work your way through a action adventure game completely new, set in the Minecraft universe. Here up to four players can battle together through highly varied, action-packed, treasure-filled levels; all in an epic quest to save the villagers and defeat the evil Arch-Illager.

Team up with an AI partner or a friend in the mode cooperative multiplayer and venture into a world of destruction in this experience where using force to coordinate your approach and defend each other from surprise attacks or take on overpowered enemies will be a must.