free Roadhog skin and Pachimari rewards

The official mascot of this Blizzard game is not one of its characters, not even the iconic Tracer, but a strange alien onion. We are talking about Pachimari, an adorable character who stars in Pachimarchi, an event of Overwatch 2 with a new game mode and free rewards including an epic skin or design for Roadhog.

When does the Pachimari Pachimarchi event start and end in Overwatch 2?

The event is available between Tuesday, March 21, and Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

New Game Mode: Roadhog Trap-A-Mari

In this new game mode of Overwatch 2 Team Deathmatch-style, each elimination will make toy Pachimari appear. The team that got the elimination must get that Pachimari to score a point. If an opponent grabs it first, it will prevent that team from getting the point.

The maps that Roadhog’s Trap-A-Mari mode can be played on are Blizzard World, Kanezaka and Downtown Busan. Hanamura will have a new themed design inspired by Pachimari.

How to get rewards and the ‘skin’ or free epic Roadhog Pachimari design

Must complete event challenges in unranked, competitive, and arcade modes. To get the free ‘skin’ or epic Roadhog Pachimari design in the Pachimarchi event of Overwatch 2, we have to complete six of them.

Completing these challenges will also reward us with icons, calling cards, and a Pachimari weapon charm along with 80,000 XP for the battle pass.

Finally, we can get the Hogimari player icon simply by logging into Overwatch 2 before the event ends.

Source: Blizzard