fremantle has secured a new first look and development deal Astral projectionAcademy Award winning actress’ production company Rachel Weisz (The Constant Gardener, Disobedience, The Favourite) and British executive producer polly stokes (American Honey, Wild Rose, The Nest).

Will look at a three year deal fremantle Be the primary home for everyone Astral projection‘s television and film projects, with producers working closely with both Fremantle’s global drama division and international distribution team. This partnership led Christian Vesper, Fremantle’CEO Global Drama and COO Global Drama, Seb Shore negotiated the deal. fran dennyVP Legal & Business Affairs Global Drama on behalf of Fremantle, and James Kay and Jessica Hudson acting on behalf of Sheridans Astral projection.

Astral Projection co-produced Dead Ringers, a six-part psychological thriller for Amazon created by Alice Burch, with Weiss playing both lead roles in a gender-swapped reimagining of the 1988 David Cronenberg film. Stokes and Weiss, former creative executives at Film4, have a long-standing relationship and are creating a series of projects in television and film with Rebecca Servadio as Astral’s literary advisor.

This is the latest creative partnership to be announced fremantle Following the recent first look development deal with Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee’s BAFTA-winning UK production house Me+U Productions (Close to you, I am…) which was secured after collaborating on the original TV drama, Alice & Jack, starring award-winning actors Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson.

Rachel WeiszExecutive Producer, Astral projection Said: ‘We are delighted to have such an experienced and reliable partner Fremantle. As soon as we met Christian and Seb, we knew they were a perfect fit for our tastes and energy and that it would be a great home for Astral.’

polly stokesExecutive Producer, Astral projection Said: ‘We want to tell stories that are surprising and affirming – that find joy in unexpected and courageous places. Fremantle’s access to film and TV and his deep belief in extraordinary talent impressed us immediately. We can’t wait to begin this chapter.’

Christian Vesper, CEO Global Drama, fremantle, Said: ‘We have been fans of Polly and Rachel’s career for some time. WidthThe scale and appreciation of their joint work across both television and film is truly impressive and I have no doubt that this will be a fruitful and exciting partnership. I couldn’t be happier to welcome them fremantle Start collaborating together on family and world-class projects’.

Astral projection Join an esteemed group of creatives under the Fremantle banner alongside other first look deals like Edward Berger and His LaboratoryThe Nine Hours, Angelina Jolie, Johan Renck And Michael Perets’ recently launched Sinestra Label, Patrick Daly’s Caledonia Productions and Pablo Larraín’s FabulaAlso includes ongoing collaborations with acclaimed writers and directors Luca Guadagnino, Paolo Sorrentino and Michael Winterbottom.

