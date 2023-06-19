French Montana, from illegal immigrant to international rap star

Born Karim Kharbouch in Morocco, French Montana left the state with his family in the late 1980s. At the age of 13 he ended up in the South Bronx, one of the five boroughs of New York City, in the United States. The rapper experienced the harsh reality of illegal immigrants before later achieving great success.

Today, French Montana is one of the most famous rappers in the world and the most well-known African artist. But before he could become so famous, he had to go through a lot of hardships as an illegal migrant. Her determined trajectory is chronicled in a documentary titled “For Khadijah”, produced by Diddy and Drake. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 16, with a special screening starring Robert De Niro.

ALSO READ: “For Khadijah”: French Montana pays tribute to mother (VIDEO)

“When I was 13, my family moved to the United States in search of a better life. Like millions of other people who dreamed of opportunity, freedom, and making a mark in this world. I remember when I was 17 years old I found out I had no papers. My family had to learn how to navigate the immigration system at a time when I dreamed of going to college and playing baseball. I had no registration number I didn’t get a scholarship and yet I made it this far. I know I was lucky to walk this path. I did it. Alhamdulillah,” says French Montana in the documentary.

Read also: French Montana, Most Streamed African Artist

The rapper talks about his life path with all its ups and downs and wants to inspire others who are going through the same way as an expat in the United States.