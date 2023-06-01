Fresh pop with a good shot of country and more fun culture tips for the weekend

Zaanse’s band Lorena & The Tide is making good progress. They have already released an album, are traveling through the province in a van for a day and next weekend they will be on the Manifesto stage in Hoorn. Other tips for the weekend: a Van Kooten&B marathon on Saturday at Badhuis in Haarlem and a bicycle theater tour on the Texel.

Tip 1: Lorena and the Tide in Horn

North Holland indie band Lorena & The Tide will arrive on June 3 as part of Manifesto The Surf Tour, The five-piece band creates country pop with an alternative edge and is influenced by artists such as the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack Johnson, and Taylor Swift.

In March 2022, the band released their debut album “Open Sea”. This was noticed by, among others, Noord-Holland Dagblad and 3voor12 Noord-Holland, which open sea Their review called it ‘dynamic’, ‘but with quieter characteristics that immediately show and listen to the versatility of the band.’

New music means a new tour, so this summer the band will be on the road again, visiting various pop venues in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. “Surfer” and “Surfer II” are part two of Summer’s coming-of-age story and will be released as a double single in May with a short film. The songs transport you to sunny California in the days of cassette tapes and plaid shirts and could easily fit on the next Guardians of the Galaxy mixtape.

Lorena and the Tide in Manifesto Saturday, June 3 at 8:00 PM.

Lorena and Tide were featured at Culture Club last year, watch the video below.