Freya La Scandeleuse – PNWS

In late 2006, Freya van den Bosch (Spa, now Vooruit) married her boyfriend Dennis van de Weghe in Thailand. Following the ceremony at a Buddhist temple, a reception with an evening party is given for approximately forty family members and friends in attendance, including Steve Stewart, Goedel Liekens and Pete Rolen.

It soon becomes clear that 2007 will be a disaster year for van den Bosch in his thirties. In early February, the politician has a miscarriage, in March it is learned that her marriage is in jeopardy. What really happened is never clear.

weekly magazine take wife even described her as ‘Freya la Scandaleuse’ as early as April. Le Viff: “Freya van den Bosch is now taking a ‘pause’ in her love life. What if she took this opportunity to take a break from politics? Radical.”

The federal elections have also been disappointing. After all, the surprise of those elections is the dramatic defeat of the SPA-Spirit cartel. HBVL seeks clarification. “Everyone marries wherever he wants. As well as Freya van den Bosch. But their spectacular wedding in Thailand was over for many. Are there any socialists left?” the newspaper asks.

Party colleague Caroline Gaines in September: “I think Freya is an incredibly sensible madam, a rare political genius. But there is a lot of attention paid to her private life, she is sometimes more like a wife than a politician.” What happened to her is a bit unfortunate.”

“If you get married in Thailand in front of the cameras and it ends after three months, you definitely ask for it yourself. Then I can imagine Jan with the hat saying to her oppressor: ‘And That girl manages all our money?’ It’s really nobody’s business, but it certainly doesn’t contribute to a good impression.

Even his father, Luke, is in critical condition. “Bon, Freya is married in Thailand. It appeals to the imagination a little more than Erps-Kwerps. I wouldn’t have done it myself, but it was her choice, after all it was her loyalty, not mine.

The best analysis comes later from Freddie Willock. He blames the party leaders for “not having the courage to warn them about idolatry”.

Willocks doesn’t understand why no top expert advised van den Bosshe against marrying in Thailand: “Socialists are also entitled to prosperity and comfort. But we have no right to gouge people’s eyes. That’s what Freya did then. I told him straight to the point. We’ve talked about it.”

Dutch PvdA analyst René Couperus agreed in the media, “From a workers’ party, the socialists (then) have turned into a party of hippies and yuppies.” “Yuppies were seduced with mild market thinking, especially hippies with liberal-progressive agendas on multicultural topics and elitist political correctness. The prototype of that course is Freya Van Den Bosche, who managed to marry with great fanfare in Thailand. The fact that you don’t seem to realize that you are giving your traditional electorate a slap in the face says everything about the shortsightedness of that elite.

Geert Hoste has the last word in his year-end show later that year: “Freya van den Bosch? He had a sweetheart and had a child with another man. They married in Thailand and divorced on their way back to Belgium. Took it. Not even Britney Spears can do that.”

Photo: Screenshot VRT