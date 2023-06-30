Friday, June 30, 2023 in Central – Puzzles

Horizontal: 1. ‘__ is preparing to start the tour’ 6. church leader 11. Jette van der __, Laura since 33 years GTST 12. Sends evening stage Outside 13. Jean M.__, wrote cave bear trunk 15. , vibe and gesangWaltz by Johann Strauss Jr. 17. Huitink or Tomei 18. Women who prefer to pay in cash 20. Rabbit 23. we think so 25. bad mood 27. Considering __ 30. take it 31. Noble gas 32. ‘The phone numbers of the leaders were distributed among the farmers’ 33. witness statement 35. very pleasant 36. ‘Too few cyclists is holding up the construction of cycle paths’

Scope: 2. , not in love10 cc 3. Walter__, physicist who lectured on TV 4. honey buzzard 5. Was it a while ago? 6. Team__ – Firmenich, Dutch Tour Team 7. commercial occupation 8. Keep 9. club of the richest countries 10. ‘Surcharge on disposable packaging from tomorrow’ 14. ‘Tour postponed after infection’ 16. river in the alps 19. (no) art 21. Single by Rihanna or Amy Winehouse 22. pain on repetition 24. The club is concerned about Zaporizhia 26. called themselves the French-speaking Flemings 28. greedy 29. medical imaging 34. between knee and buttock

Solution puzzle 29 June. horizontal: 1. Keppel 6. Edgar 10. Appel 11. Allen 13. RHA 14. Tone 15. F-Major 16. Unique 19. EIS 22. NPO 24. Locker 25. Bosman 26. I-Pad 29. ALT 30. ASIN 31 Code 32. Klimt 33. Dange Stand: 1. Litter Box 2. EPO 3. Pen 4. Plur 5. Lexicon 6. Scary 7. Green 8. Ahoy 9. Ratsmody 12. Cook 17. Negative 18. Etc 20. Toasty 21. Erica 23. Pole 27. Pon 28 .adj between: Tractor

© Studio Steinhuis. More puzzles at Steinhuis Puzzles.