Friday on TV: Chaplin marathon, Justice League duo and colored bricks | Television

MOVIE THEATER

the bluebeard

Fox Movies, 8:56 am

From morning until early evening, the channel surrenders to the comic mastery of Charles Chaplin. The marathon begins with this film that he directed, starred in and wrote in 1947. It is a black comedy about a man who supports his invalid lover with the following modus operandi: seduce old spinsters, marry them, kill them and keep their money. But the plan is far from perfect.

The special continues with Charlotte’s Magazine (at 11 am) The great dictator (12:55 pm), The circus (2:58 p.m.), The Boy from Charlotte (4:11 p.m.), Modern times (17h04), The Gold Chimera (18:32) and finally City lights (7:46 pm).

Noah

Hollywood, 9:30pm

God appears to Noah during his sleep, warns him of a deluge of universal proportions and orders him to build an ark to house his family and a couple of each animal species.

The biblical episode reported in the book of Genesis is retold in this epic film directed by Darren Aronofsky, with performances by Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Ray Winstone, Emma Watson, Logan Lerman, Anthony Hopkins and Douglas Booth.

Bullet Train: Bullet Train

TVCine Top, 21:30

Action comedy with assassins aboard a high-speed train. Directed by David Leitch, it is based on the book Maria Beetle, by Japanese Kōtarō Isaka​, who co-wrote the screenplay with Zak Olkewicz. Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bad Bunny, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz and Masi Oka make up the cast.

Justice League

TVCine Action, 21:45

In 2017, this came out blockbuster of superheroes, with Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen and JK Simmons in the cast.

Zack Snyder, the director, withdrew from the project because of disagreements with the studio. The fans campaigned, Warner returned the film to the original author and he ended up signing a director’s cut. TVCine Action shows both versions: today, the one that debuted in theaters; tomorrow, at this time, the magazine is enlarged Jack Snyder’s Justice League.







What Wrong Have I Done to God? (2014)

RTP2, 22:54

Philippe de Chauveron writes and directs this comedy about prejudices and social expectations, in which a conservative couple faces the (uncomfortable for them) love choices of their daughters. It is also from Chauveron the sequel, What wrong have I done to God Now?which RTP2 reserves for a week from now.

SERIES

The Bible

SIC, 5:10 pm

Between today and Sunday, afternoons are filled with marathons of the series that, in 2013, was a resounding success in the USA and earned Diogo Morgado the nickname “hot Jesus”. It embodies the Messiah in a narrative about his life, from birth to death on the cross and resurrection, following the events narrated in the scriptures to the letter.

DOCUMENTARY

Ruy Belo, Once Upon a Time

TVCine Edition, 2:15 pm

Fernando Centeio and Nuno Costa Santos carry out this biographical work on Ruy Belo, in which they elegantly outline the path of an “atypical” poet who died too soon (in 1978, aged 45), a “progressive Catholic” who joined Opus Dei and he began by obtaining a doctorate in canon law before “turning” to literature.

Teresa Belo (widow of the writer), Alice Vieira, Leonor Xavier, Medeiros Ferreira, António Feijó, Fernando Pinto do Amaral, António Saraiva Dias, Luís Miguel Cintra, Ana Maria Teodósio and Chico Buarque are some of the personalities called upon to recall their experiences with the writer and/or saying his poems.







CUISINE

The Sitting

24Kitchen, 7:02 pm

A chef Sandra Nobre suggests meatloaf, roasted kid and a stuffed chocolate egg to celebrate the holiday season with the family and with flavor. It’s the beginning of programming Easter at the Tablea five-episode themed special.

Here are tips from programs by Filipa Gomes, with her guarantee of originality, by “aunt” Cátia Goarmon, with her special touch for traditional dishes, and by Mary Berry, who shares her favorite recipes, discovers menus of different communities and still lets an archbishop into his kitchen.

CHILDREN

The Lego Movie (VP)

Hollywood, 2:35 pm

This animated comedy directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller has as its protagonist a little figure who works in construction in the big Lego city. So far, he has lived happily, carefree and strictly following the instruction manuals. Everything changes when he finds himself involved in a mission to save the world from the terrible Lord Business. Fortunately, he will have the help of several superheroes.

The Lego Movie opens a weekend special set in the universe of colored bricks. Tomorrow, step in Lego Batman: The Movie (at 2:15 pm); on Sunday, it’s time to Lego Ninjago – The Movie (at 14:05).