Friday on TV: | Television

MOVIE THEATER

In Another Tone

AMC, 8:29 pm

Gretta (Keira Knightley) and Dave (Adam Levine) are lovers and dream of making it in music. When he lands an irrefutable contract, he lets himself be dazzled and distances himself from her. Gretta continues to try her luck, singing in New York bars. It is then that she meets Dan (Mark Ruffalo), a disgraced record executive who, impressed by her voice, decides to do everything to launch her. This partnership will give rise to a great opportunity to save both of them – and not just on a professional level.

This John Carney romantic comedy was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for lost stars.

The Suicide Squad

TVCine Top, 21:30

Television premiere of the film that James Gunn signed in 2021 and which works as a sequel to Suicide squadDavid Ayer’s 2016 film adaptation of the comic strip (aired earlier, at 7:20 pm, in an extended version).

Despite having some characters in common with the first film (such as Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman or Jai Courtney), it intends to be an independent story, in which a group of villains get together to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory. Joining the cast are Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Alice Braga and Daniela Melchior.

Both films are shown on an open channel: from today to Sunday, all TVCine tunes are accessible free of charge to those who subscribe to cable services.

Titanic

Hollywood, 9:30pm

Hollywood continues the countdown to the Oscars with the film that earned James Cameron the statuettes for best film and best director and which, in all, collected 11 Academy Awards, equaling the record then held by Ben Hur. Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio star in the intense and tragic love story aboard the failed transatlantic.

SERIES

released

Disney+, streaming

Debut. Tracy McMillan, who wrote for shows like Mad Men, is the creator of this comedy about the relationship between a therapist specializing in relationships, who lives alone with her teenage son, and her father, who goes to live with them when he gets out of prison. Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo take on the lead roles.

DOCUMENTARIES

Peru: Sacrifices in the Kingdom of Chimú

RTP2, 4:14 pm

In 2019, one of the largest child sacrifice sites in history was discovered in Peru. A group of archaeologists found a mass grave with the remains of 227 children between the ages of five and 14. Due to the position of the corpses and other elements, they would belong to the Chimú people, one of the civilizations that dominated the north coast of Peru between the 13th and 15th centuries, before being conquered by the Incas.

Child sacrifice was a common and characteristic act of this people. In this case, the large-scale ritual would have been aimed at pleasing the gods to put an end to catastrophic weather conditions. Jérôme Scemla’s documentary focuses on the mysteries of this Andean civilization, largely unraveled by this discovery.







The Girl in the Photo

RTP2, 20:36

The hell of the Vietnam War was encapsulated in one of the most iconic and disturbing photographs taken there: that of Kim Phuc, the thin, naked girl who fled in despair from being burned alive by napalm.

The image, awarded with a Pulitzer and decisive for changing public opinion regarding the conflict, was captured on June 8, 1972, by the then young photographer Nick Ut (Associated Press), who at the time took it to the hospital and kept it contact since then. It is her life story that is documented in this work by Patrick Cabouat.







nothing can stay

TVCine Edition, 22h

The director Maria João Guardão follows the vacancy of João Fiadeiro’s studio RE.AL, which closed its doors in 2019, at n.º 55 of Rua Poço dos Negros. The choreographer and dancer was forced, due to lack of support, to leave the house he occupied for 15 years in the heart of Lisbon. At the time, he decided not to replicate the structure anywhere else and, “to give full meaning to this end, he designed a vacancy mode”, describes the film’s synopsis.