Friday releases: Bet by Billie Eilish and Labrinth, and feat by Tília and Whindersson Nunes are highlights

Ready to check out the list with all the musical news? So, now open your streaming service, because “Friday Launches” is full of pens! Come check it out:

Labrinth and Billie Eilish

They are the biggest ones and they were never alone! Labrinth revealed the long-awaited partnership with Billie Eilish in the single “Never Felt So Alone”. The song is available on digital platforms, but fans got to hear it firsthand during one of the concerts on the “Happier Than Ever” tour, when the singer joined the star on stage. The novelty will be part of “Ends & Begins”, the new album by the British artist that will be released later this year, and also won an incredible music video!

Tilia and Lil Whind

Bringing a more intimate side of the two artists, “Some” was the song chosen for the collaboration between Tília and Lil Whind, the name by which Whindersson Nunes is recognized in the musical field. The single talks about an unresolved couple who don’t want to let go of each other. The novelty was also accompanied by a very minimalist video clip in which the singers appear chanting the verses while sitting on a ladder.

Ellie Goulding

The wait was worth it, Brazil! After having its release postponed, Ellie Goulding finally released her long awaited album “Higher Than Heaven”. With sixteen songs, the material brought some already known, including “Easy Lover”, in partnership with Big Sean, “Like A Savior” and “Let It Die”. Among the unpublished are the wonderful “Waiting For It”, “Intuition” and “Taste Like You”. The album follows on from “Brightest Blue”, released in 2020.

David Guetta, Anne Marie and Coi Leray

The time has come to go all out for pixxxta, Brazil! David Guetta released the single “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” on digital platforms. The DJ’s new bet features the vocals of Anne Marie and Coi Leray and has a sample of the iconic “What Is Love (Baby Don’t Hurt Me)”, by Haddaway. The first time fans were able to hear the song was at the Ultra Festival in Miami in March. On the occasion, the rapper joined the producer to present the track. The release followed the success of “I’m Good (Blue)” featuring Bebe Rexha.

Suga from BTS

Who’s the king? Who’s the boss? Suga, rapper of the group BTS, started work on the album “D-Day”, which closes the trilogy that the artist has released under the code name Agust D. Previously, he released the mixtapes “Agust D” and “D-2” . The song chosen to start the new era was “People Part. two”. In addition to being a continuation of the song “People”, present in the artist’s second project, the track also marks another collaboration between the star and one of the greatest singers in South Korea, IU. The two had already worked together on “Eight”, from 2020. The meeting of giants that we love!

Zaac, Anitta, JS The Golden Hand

What was already amazing just got better! “Mais Uma”, bet by Zaac with Anitta, won a remix version. The music received a very special touch with the production of JS O Mão de Ouro. The artist added brega funk to the hit, which had a more bubblegum and engaging chorus. Now nobody takes this anthem off the playlist!

Jonas Brothers

The promotion of “The Album” is very heavy! After completing the residency of five shows on Broadway, each dedicated to an album from the trio’s career, the Jonas Brothers gave another taste of what fans can expect from the new album of unpublished: “Waffle House” is the new bet of the brothers. The song talks about uniting with people you love and making your dreams come true, as the artists themselves explained. Cute!

Alok

The world of games has joined that of electronic music! Alok released “CONTROVERSIA”, the ninth compiled volume of his independent label of the same name. The work features six new songs, including “Ready Set Go (from Honor of Kings)”. This song was specially created for the game “Honor of Kings”, one of the most played in the world. Is the power!

Thiago Pantaleão

Truly mallet! Thiago Panteleão revealed the audiovisual production for the song “Mente Pra Mim”. The video was inspired by records made by 2000s icons such as Ja Rule, Nelly and Kelly Rowland. The artist arrives at a basketball court to get all the athletes to dance a lot – and there was no shortage of butt hitting on the ground, huh? Tell him it’s him!

Bonus

They felt the weight of this feat. so? the dj KAYTRANADA and the rapper Amine announced the joint project KAYTRAMINÉ, which will have an album available soon. To start the work, the musicians released “4EVA”, a single featuring pharrell williams. Already Noah Cyrus joined forces with Vance Joy for the great “Everybody Needs Someone”.

Jeez, she went down to the playground to get revenge! Continuing the musical releases, lived released the song “Vingancinha”. Call in suffering! Naiara Azevedo collaborated with the duo Diego & Victor Hugo in “Esquiva”, while Thaeme and Thiago released their new bet, “Foguete Não Tem Ré”. GAAB released the deluxe version of the album “Maloqueiro Romântico”. To close the list, Jonah Stretched got everyone to dance forró with the EP “Jonas em Jogo”.