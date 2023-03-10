Friday releases: Hinário by Miley Cyrus, and hits by Ellie Goulding, Matheus & Kauan, João Gomes and L7NNON are highlights

Another week, another “Friday Releases”! And the list is just the way everyone likes it: full of amazing musical news! So, take the moment to check out everything that happened and update the playlists weekly.

Miley Cyrus

Promised and over delivered! Finally came “Endless Summer Vacation”, the highly anticipated eighth studio album by Miley Cyrus. With 13 songs, the work features the mega hit “Flowers”, in addition to the incredible “Muddy Feet”, in partnership with Sia, and “Thousand Miles”, in collaboration with Brandi Carlile. To celebrate the launch, the singer also presented fans with the music video for the track “River”. She is the moment!

Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris

Partnership that we always ask for more! That’s why Ellie Goulding and Calvin Harris joined forces for the third time for the single “Miracle”. The stars had already worked together on the hits “I Need Your Love”, in 2012, and “Outside”, in 2014. You can already ask for music on Fantástico, huh?

maluma

To honor women around the world on March 8, Maluma decided to make the song “La Reina” available. The track showed a more emotional version of the singer by presenting the message that all women are queens. The release also came with a beautiful music video.

Karol G

After reaching the top of Spotify Global with “TQG”, feat. with Shakira, Karol G continued with the heavy promotion of his new album “Mañana Will Be Beautiful”. This time the bet was “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora”, which gained a visual record all worked on nature and climate good vibes only.

Matheus & Kauan feat. Wesley Safadão

When hitmakers get together, the result can only be an anthem, right? That’s what happened with the collaboration between Matheus & Kauan and Wesley Safadão on the single “Trégua”. The song is part of the DVD of the duo “Basiquinho 2”, and the record of the live performance of the song was also released.

L7NNON

The last romantic has a name! For their new album, L7NNON decided to release only songs that have love as their central theme. In “Me Espera”, the rapper delivered seven tracks that still had hand-picked guest appearances, such as Papatinho, Chris MC and MC Poze do Rodo.

Joao Gomes and MC Ryan SP

What if the piseiro king tried to put his foot in funk? João Gomes did exactly that in his new release, the song “Não Manda Audio”. The track also features vocals from MC Ryan SP, which made the fusion of genres even more special. Brazilian music being very well represented!

Clayton & Romario and Luan Santana

The perfect combo for those who love sertanejo. The duo Clayton & Romario called none other than Luan Santana to collaborate on the single “Namorando ou Não”. The song is part of the singers’ DVD, “No Mineirão”, and the video clip with the live performance won an exclusive premiere on the program Encontro com Patrícia Poeta. Chic!

Marvila and Alexandre Pires

She may be confined to the most guarded house in Brazil, but she does not fail to deliver a wonderful musical release. This time, Marvvila invited Alexandre Pires to collaborate on the single “Primeiro Encontro”. Both generations of romantic pagoda sang about the initial connection of a passion.

Flay

Flay released the first solo album of his career, “Imperfeita”. And incredible vocals were not lacking! The thirteen songs address the theme of empowerment, in the mood “Let’s go girls, women!”. The singer also threw herself into Pop and R&B. It rocked too much!

TIËSTO

This one is sure to get everyone running to the dance floor! Tiësto released the single “All Nighter”, which will certainly be part of his “DJ, play the sound” playlist. kkkk The song is the first to be released from the producer’s next album, “Drive”, which will be released on April 21st.

Elana Dara

She does not stop! Chosen to open the six Coldplay shows in São Paulo, Elana Dara released the single “Cabeça de Vento”, which can now be heard live during the presentations. The song tells the story of a person who is willing to throw himself into the world without fear.

TUYO & Vitão

“Zero Coragem” is the new single from Curitiba-based band Tuyo. For this novelty, the musicians invited Vitão for the song, which is the perfect soundtrack for the summer. In the music video, the artists show their way of enjoying the hottest season of the year.

Bonus:

Nial Horan released the acoustic version of the song Heaven, while Becky G released the caliente “ARRANCA”, a partnership with the rapper Omega. diva that is Laura Pausini released the single “Un Buon Inizio” not only in Italian but also in Spanish. As for our abcedary MC, GAYLE, released the song “everybvody hates me”. Who also has fresh news in the area is the girlband Twicewho delivered everything on the mini-album “Ready To Be”, which has the lead single “Set Me Free”.

Depeche Mode continues to give fans a taste of what is to come on the album “Memento Mori” with the song “My Cosmos Is Mine”. Meghan Trainor released the deluxe version of their latest album, “Takin’ It Back”. Princesses who don’t need anyone’s expectations! annie marie joined with Minnie from (G)I-dle for the great “Expectations”. It’s the panties we like! The band Black panties released “EP3”, an album that is part of the “Volume 30” DVD. Vanessa da Mata also has a new album, entitled “Vem Doce”.

pixote released the first track of the “Trintou” project, “Brilho de Cristal”. Jorge Vercillo also started his new project with the single “Só quem Ama”. RPM released the song “Sem Parar”, which was created during lives made in the social isolation of the pandemic. To close the list with a golden key, michael sullivan made a feat. wonderful with Alice Caymmi in “Coisa à Toa”.