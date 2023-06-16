Friends fear another divorce for pop idol ‘Marriage to Britney Spears hanging by a thread’

bBritney Spears (41) wants to ‘just be happy’ but it won’t work. For example, her one-year marriage would be very unstable and she would not bond with her sons. And it was all looking very promising when, in late 2021, Britney got rid of her father, Jamie, who had been her guardian for thirteen years due to his mental problems. Throughout this time she had no say in matters such as his property and bank accounts. Jamie prescribed everything. He forbade Britney from ever marrying and having more children. She even had to get an IUD fitted! “I wanted to go to the doctor to have it removed, but he refused,” complained Britney, who in 2019 started legal proceedings against her father because she no longer wanted to be under his care. When that is finally completed in November 2021, Britney was able to look forward to her wedding to model/personal trainer Sam Asghari, 29, with whom she has been dating since late 2016 when he appeared in the music video for her song. Was. slumber party, Britney’s father was allowed to officiate a wedding armed with a diamond ring Sam had already proposed to her in September 2021. The Voice of Yes was shot on June 9, 2022, in the backyard of Britney’s home in Los Angeles. Sixty people attended the ceremony, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. ‘He’s really the one,’ said Britney, who didn’t invite her – divorced – parents Jamie and Lynn, and sister Jamie Lynn. After all, she cannot forgive them for the tyrannical patronage! This was Britney’s third marriage. In 2004, she married childhood friend Jason Alexander for just 55 hours. ‘I married her in a drunken state. I shouldn’t have.’ Her second marriage, to dancer/DJ Kevin Federline (45), with whom she had sons Sean (17) and Jayden (16), died three years later in 2007. Brittany lost herself in drink and drugs and ended up in rehab several times, so her father got custody of her. She got flustered. And after meeting Sam, Brittany felt like “the happiest girl in the world.” She longed for a child, and was therefore overjoyed when she found out she was pregnant after the removal of her IUD last April. However, in May she came home with the sad news that she had a miscarriage. “But we’re going to keep trying to grow our wonderful family,” Sam assured the magazine. gq, ‘Our love for each other is our strength!’ Now barely a year after their marriage, there will be a disturbance in their marriage. reported entertainment site tmz Brittany would attack her husband, and security would have to intervene regularly to quell the verbal abuse. The two were also spotted without wedding rings, but that wouldn’t make any sense. “Sam didn’t have his wedding ring on because of filming hot meetingin which he has a role,’ an acquaintance told people magazine, “But they are still happily married.” Another source close to the couple told dailystar That things will not be fine between the two at all. Britney is still angry and frustrated with the way she was treated for years. She takes it out on Sam. This has a huge impact on their marriage, which is hanging by a thread.

Sons Sean and Jaden (screenshot youtube)

ex-husband kevin federline

DIfficulty

A troubled relationship with her sons also played tricks on Britney. ‘By the end of the summer of 2022, the tension was so high that the boys even stopped responding to their mother’s text messages. She was furious,” says Katie Hayes, producer of Britney Spears: The price of freedomOne tmzDocumentary about the pop star’s life after curatorship. Her sons will be in big trouble with the fact that Britney regularly posts photos and videos on Instagram since her independence, leaving little to the imagination. Her ex-husband Kevin said with concern, “I can’t imagine what it feels like to be a high school teenager posting a naked selfie with her mom.” Sam stood up for Britney and wrote on Instagram that her sons aren’t the first kids to be embarrassed by their parents. Anyway: Because of the explicit images, she hasn’t seen her kids for a year, and it gets even more complicated. Sean and Jayden will soon be moving to Hawaii with their father Kevin, stepmother Victoria Prince and two half-sisters. daily Mail, Because of her minority, Britney must have allowed it, but according to a friend, there was no problem with it. “Britney just wants her boys to be happy.”

her sons no longer want to contact her