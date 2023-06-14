From 250,000 bratwurst to 15,000 scoops of ice cream: Not only are the temperatures rising

“15,000 Scoops of Ice Cream”

Björn van den Berghe and Julie Westerlink of Tarteist from Landegem (Deinze) have seven ice cream carts. “They all follow their own course which they can normally complete perfectly. But this weekend they didn’t make it to the end. It was very busy. We sold 400 liters of ice cream in one day , and it sold out on both Saturday and Sunday. 400 liters, that’s 7,500 bulbs. per day. We work with an app so you can call or reserve an ice cream truck, so we try to serve as many customers as possible. Let’s hope so. But that doesn’t always work. These are peak days without rest, but it’s not too bad. April was extremely quiet due to cold weather.

“Double Wine”

“Our terrace was packed all weekend,” says Nicolas Sanmodesto of Café de Castildreef in Livegem, East Flanders. “Good for 100 to 120 people. In theory, there could be a few more people, but then it’s just not workable. We’re already dealing with five to eight people here at all times.” .

The sunshine and warmth on the terrace made for a wonderful weekend. “People often order two drinks at once,” says Nichols. “A glass of beer or sangria with a glass of water for the first thirst. We sold twice as much wine this weekend than we ever have. But yes, we also need double the staff.

Legacy Festival organization provided 200 liters of sun spray , © Tommy Mays

“200 liters of sun spray, 1,200 liters of water and 90 people beat the heat”

He had his due diligence at the Legacy Festival, which took place on the Friday and Saturday at Zilvermeer in Moll. “When we heard it would be very hot, we bought 200 liters of sun spray to give away for free,” says organizer Nick Keersmeikers. “At the entry gate we distributed 1,200 liters of water to those who were queuing up to enter. It was unusually hot, and because of the white sand, the temperature here was a few degrees higher than elsewhere.” In the end, the festival attracted 12,600 visitors. “Not many people showed up because it was so hot,” Keersmeikers says. “There was even more work in first aid: about ninety people recovered from the heat.”

Maximum capacity was also achieved at Puenbroeck. , ©EMT

All East Flemish swimming zones fully booked: “7,000 to 8,000 swimmers”

In the East Flanders province, very few people were out in search of coolness on Sunday. All swimming zones in all provincial domains had reached their maximum capacity in the afternoon. “It concerns seven thousand to eight thousand people,” says director Peter Cornelis. “If you want to visit De Ster, Neudonk, De Gevers or Puenbroek, we recommend purchasing tickets in advance through the websites of the domains. Because on good days it fills up quickly.”

Delhaz alone sold 250,000 barbecue sausages , © NurPhoto via Getty Images

250,000 Barbecue Sausages and 200,000 Bottles of Rosé

In such weather, people start barbecuing and drinking collectively. And they saw that in Delhaize. “We estimate that we have sold around 200,000 bottles of rosé,” says spokesman Roel Dekelver. “And 250,000 barbecue sausages.”