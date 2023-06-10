From a ‘skater boy’ to ‘a Nainggolan type’: what you need and want to know about Inter’s eleven Champions League

D-day for Inter and Manchester City. One of the two teams will win the Champions League tonight (followed live from VTM2). Favorite or Underdog? Citizen or Nerazzurri? De Bruyne & Co or Lukaku & Co? We all know Big Rome, but what should you know about his companions? From the man who turned up at Inter’s first training session with his two left boots on top of a UNICEF ambassador, to the player who was an AC Milan fan… as a child, these are Inter’s eleven.





you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

What you need to know: Was on doping suspension between February and November 2021, still at Ajax, after the banned substance furosemide was found in his urine. He must have taken his wife’s medicine by mistake.

what you should Know: Do you remember his cousin? Fabrice Ondoa played three years ago for KV Oostende, who fired him because he organized a lockdown party in his apartment. Ondoa is playing in Latvia today.

© Photo News







you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

What you need to know: A versatile winger for a long time. Left back, right back, wingback… he didn’t care. He also featured at Manchester United. Never standout, but very solid.

what you should Know: ‘He was a skater boy…’ As a young boy, Darmion loved skateboarding – it was his first passion.

© Photo News







you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

What you need to know: quickly came to be called one of the greatest Italian talents. At the age of eighteen, Inter put 31 (!) Million euros on the table to take him away from Atalanta. Meanwhile, he has already played 163 matches for the Nerazzurri.

what you should Know: Was so obsessed with football as a child that he memorized all the names of each Serie A team with a sticker book. including their nationality.

© Photo News







you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

What you need to know: A fighter In the good sense of the word. Ended up in depression as an AC Milan player in 2012 after losing his father. “I forgot how to play football. I drank myself to death. Overcame testicular cancer and still had an amazing career.

what you should Know: His upper body is covered with tattoos. Most notable? All the characters from the animated film ‘Madagascar’. From lemur ‘King Julien’ to hippopotamus ‘Gloria’.

Acerbi after winning the Supercup. On his right arm (just above the elbow – you can see, among other things, a tattoo of ‘King Julien’) © AcerB Instagram







you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

What you need to know: Barely nine years earlier had played with the U19 of the Dutch fourth division team BVV Barendrecht. Made his way through Sparta, Heerenveen and PSV to an inter-dominant course. Not sophisticated, but an underrated player.

what you should Know: In his first training session at Inter, he could sink to the pitch in embarrassment. Because when he opened his sports bag, he found that he had two shoes left.

© Photo News







you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

What you need to know: What can’t he do? Allrounder with tons of energy and good feet. According to Radja Nainggolan, Barela is a kind of… Radja Nainggolan. “He has my style of play. He’s tough, runs and fights.” Inter’s turntable.

what you should Know: Nicknamed ‘La Radiolina’. For tiny transistor radios that make a hell of a racket. Romelu Lukaku testifies, “He chatters all the time.” “He’s the voice of our team. He and I argue every day.

© Photo News







you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

What you need to know: Spent his childhood in France, where Daddy Hamlet played in the second division. He died of a brain tumor in 1996, when Henry was seven. His father is his great role model. Has already won the Europa League (with Man United) and the Conference League (with AS Roma). Now even the Champions League?

what you should Know: Armenians are UNICEF ambassadors. He was not allowed to travel with Arsenal for the Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku in 2019 due to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

© Photo News







you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

What you need to know: Turk who grew up in Germany and broke down in Hamburg at an early age. Left AC Milan in July 2021 for then champions Inter, only to see AC Milan play the champions. painful.

what you should Know: His friendship with Zlatan Ibrahimovic is dead and buried since his move to Inter. “Zlatan always wants to be in the center of attention, even if he is not important to his team,” Calhoglu shot back.

Calhanoglu with the Coppa Italia. © Reuters







you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

What you need to know: A real interista. He has been playing with the club since the age of seven. After a few loan turns and a year with the Swiss side, he has now joined coach Simone Inzaghi’s team on a permanent basis. Fast winger.

what you should Know: After winning the semi-finals in the Champions League, AC Milan enjoyed and then threatened. Milan militants hung a banner outside his door: “Focus on football or we’ll make you swallow your tongue.” DeMarco apologized.

federico demarco © Photo News







you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

What you need to know: Relentless sniper. Played the most minutes for Inter this season – did not miss a single game. A strong figure as a striker. He is also the top scorer in Inter with 21 goals.

what you should Know: The wedding took place at the end of May with Agustina Gandolfo (28), an entrepreneur and model. Romelu Lukaku was spotted with singer Megan Thee Stallion during a party at Lake Como.

© Photo News







you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

What you need to know: Romelu is in limbo with Lukaku – wait and see who picks Inzaghi. He grew up during the Bosnian Civil War – his childhood home was destroyed.

what you should Know: Actually as a kid…was a fan of AC Milan. And especially from top striker Andrey Shevchenko. Džeko still has the shirt of the sculpture on the wall of his house in Sarajevo.

© Photo News

