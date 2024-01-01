From Addison Rae to King Kylie, 2014 Tumblr is back in a big way

Addison Rae is posting photos from iPhone 4. Lana Del Rey’s vintage-inspired photos are taking over our timelines. Kylie Jenner’s hair is light pink.

There’s no doubt: the 2014 Tumblr is back.

The once widespread aesthetic of the influencer blogging site has returned to some of the internet’s biggest influencers, signaling the arrival of a messy, edgy and loser aesthetic into the mainstream.

For some, it means a return to a bygone era of the Internet, a time when monetization was not the primary goal of posting.

“If I had to sum it all up, I would say people forget to just have fun, and Tumblr was so much fun,” said writer, digital creator and artist Gabby Abrao, known online as Sighswoon. Is. “People haven’t been having fun online for a while. It’s like a job for everyone. You don’t even have to try to be famous and it feels like a job to people.”

Tumblr launched in 2007 and quickly rose to fame due to its focus on the visual and creative community. There was a time when this platform was mentioned along with Facebook and other popular social media startups. But Tumblr, which Yahoo bought for $1.1 billion in 2013, never figured out how to effectively monetize content, and as the creator economy grew, it lagged behind competitors.

Still, it remains an area of ​​the Internet where fans and artists like Abraão say Can express their creativity without expecting the influence of the Internet.

In the early 2010s, Tumblr was filled with a variety of popular trends including pastels, blurry filters, grunge clothes, and vintage aesthetics. “2014 Tumblr” is a hybrid of these trends. Rae and Jenner’s recent posts highlighting this style have inspired articles and TikToks, including from Jenner herself, who declared that “this year it’s like 2014.”

The Tumblr girl of 2014 has been making a comeback in various online circles for several years. Trend forecaster Mandy Lee, known as oldloserinbrooklyn, was the first to predict a revival of this style in fashion, which she described as indie sleaze, on TikTok in late 2021. But the adoption of this aesthetic by big influencers signals the full arrival of this trend. Mainstream.

MJ Corey, who has gained more than 189,000 followers on TikTok by posting analysis about the Kardashians, said the reality TV show family is often used to validate trends.

Jenner was considered a major trendsetter among teens on Tumblr in 2014. Corey, known online as Kardashian Colloquium, said Jenner’s recent pink hairstyle is indicative of the time in her life that fans are calling the “King Kylie” era.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian recently chose Del Rey for the latest ad campaign for her shapewear brand Skims, a choice that also draws on 2014 nostalgia. The singer performed at Kardashian’s wedding with her ex-husband Ye in the same year.

“Skims has become a kind of cultural document, a cultural archive,” Corey said. “Seeing Lana in a super romantic, pre-Valentine’s Day, hyper nostalgic campaign speaks to the candy-colored Tumblr era.”

Others, like 25-year-old TikTok user Sapida de Souza, have credited Addison Rae — who is ranked 23rd on Forbes’ list of Top Creators of 2023 — as a leader in the revival of the 2014 Tumblr era.

De Souza, a TikTok creator who posts pop culture commentary, created a video that went viral that she believes Addison Rae’s recent photo carousel on Instagram helped set the tone for this year’s trends . It included images of Rae in a fur coat with jean shorts over sheer tights, styled with a blur filter similar to popular photos on a 2014 Tumblr.

De Souza believes that the rise of the “mob wife aesthetic” and “indie sleaze”, two recent trends that look raunchy and gaudy, are a distillation of popular Tumblr trends updated for 2024.

The desire for these looks has increased as the “clean girl aesthetic”, characterized by its minimalist, vintage style, has begun to fall out of style. Interest in “clean girl” posts is down 16% every day since January. 1, According to Data But Make It Fashion, a popular Instagram account dedicated to fashion analytics.

While de Souza likes the “clean girl” trend, she said adopting the Tumblr aesthetic feels like a refreshing rejection of the “perfection” clean girls project.

“You don’t have to try so hard to get the (indie sleaze) look,” he said. “To get that look you can take things out of the wardrobe that you have right now. Whereas for a girl with a clean aesthetic… it’s much harder and more expensive to try to maintain it.’

Tumblr remains a source of creative inspiration for many, including artist Abraão, who has been using the platform since 2009. He said he believed Tumblr’s 2014 era would continue to inspire ex-users because it was the home of artistic types at the time.

“It was really a container for some of the most experimental and sensitive people,” she said.

Abrão said he feels there is a desire for a more “honest” and less perfect Internet. Tumblr was and is a place for its remaining users to experiment with ideas and aesthetics.

It remains to be seen whether Tumblr experiences a revival. The forum said that the 2014 Tumblr “was never really finished.”

“We regularly see things that fit the category of 2014 trends on Tumblr: photosets of beauty fashion with 2014-style filters, GIFs of Lana Del Rey, text recalling users’ teen years. posts, and more posts about Taylor Swift and The 1989 than you can imagine,” a Tumblr spokesperson said in an email. “Tumblr has also seen steady growth in new users since 2019, many of whom were users from 2014. Creating posts and entire blogs leaning into the trends and aesthetics of .

While people look to the past for inspiration, even Addison Rae refrains from saying “2014 is back.” Instead, when a fan on Tumblr asked her if 2024 was going to be the new 2014, she wrote, “2024 is the new 2024…bigger, better, more beautiful, more love.”