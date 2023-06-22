From Bella Hadid to Rihanna: Being a tennis player is the real summer trend Nina

For many years the worlds of sports and fashion have been merging nicely. Initially it was mainly about casualness, nowadays we opt for more flirty, girly looks. It’s called ‘tenniscore’, a genre that takes inspiration from, you guessed it, tennis. Pleated skirts, skirts, high white socks and polo shirts: everything is possible. Especially now that Wimbledon is happening again.

Never been in tennis? Then the tide may turn soon. Sport has been determining the fashion image for some time now. In magazines we see models posing in sporty and immaculate white outfits, on Instagram you meet influencers who are all set to win Grand Slam titles.

old fashioned and a little flirty

To clarify: It is not necessary to hit the ball exactly. You can also score outside of the tennis court with a preppy, retro-chic outfit. This trend has been visible on social media for a long time: especially on Instagram and TikTok, it has a lot of craze and users enjoy wearing white high socks, tennis skirts and sweatshirts.

© Getty Images/Pinterest



Many Hollywood celebs are also attending: from Rihanna, Sydney Sweeney and Hailey Bieber to Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Emma Chamberlain.

From left to right Bella Hadid, Sydney Sweeney and Rihanna. © GC Images



“The huge success of tennis skirts can be attributed to their old-fashioned flirtatious aesthetic, which has been the cornerstone of tennis score Movement ”, says the trend watch company Heuritec. “On TikTok, there are thousands of videos explaining how to style or even make them, and on Instagram, celebrities and influencers promote their favorite brands. Tennis skirts can be worn on and off the court.” so is the hashtag #tennisskirt It has already garnered around 181.6 million views on the TikTok platform.

(Continue reading below the video.)

Why is the tennis core emerging now even among the youth of Gen Z?

In itself, this trend is not a big surprise, as the worlds of tennis and fashion have always been intertwined. Think Stan Smith: The American tennis player has several tournaments named after him, but he is best known because he once designed a sneaker for Adidas. You guessed it: Stan Smith, of course.

Another example is the luxury brand Ralph Lauren, which has been one of the official partners of Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open for many years. And then there’s René Lacoste. The Frenchman won Wimbledon twice in the 1920s, but will primarily go down in history as the founder of the fashion brand Lacoste and the inventor of the iconic crocodile as its logo.

René Lacoste at Wimbledon in 1927. The symbol of the crocodile can already be seen here. © Getty Images



If fashion and tennis have been at loggerheads for years, why is tennis corps emerging now? On the one hand, this advancement is due to a new generation of tennis stars poised. Japanese Naomi Osaka is barely 25 but is already one of the biggest stars in the tennis world. And she has an obvious interest in fashion: She’s already appeared on the covers of Japanese and American Vogue and is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Another big name is Coco Gauff (19). This rising talent is also the face of a collaboration between New Balance and posh Parisian brand Casablanca. These are two big names that Gen Z looks up to and is inspired by.

Coco Gauff at Roland Garros. © Getty Images



Are those new icons for Gen Z the only reason for the resurgence of tennis fashion? Not necessary. On the other hand, zeitgeist has something to do with it. “The pandemic has caused a revival,” Daniel Snyder, creative director of fashion brand Danijo, tells The Telegraph newspaper. “Tennis was the corona sport par excellence that you can play out with friends while respecting social distancing.” But tennis’s sister paddle also experienced real growth.

(Read more below the photo.)



you can’t see this content This content may include cookies from social media or other external platforms. Because you have disabled these cookies, this content remains hidden. Accept social media cookies to still display content.

How do you wear it yourself? “For Men Too”

A skirt, pleated skirt, cropped polo, ribbed tank top, high socks and sneakers. You don’t need much else to look tenniscore-proof. And the more retro, the better. Influencers pair a pleated miniskirt with preppy white shirts, gold jewelry, knit cardigans in all kinds of pastel shades, and even this summer’s festival shoe: cowboy boots.

© Getty Images



On the street scene, women’s tennis skirts are combined with retro sports bras and sweatshirts to create a more relaxed look. But men also wear them. Playing with length, color and styles is allowed.

Apart from this, you can take the example of Wimbledon’s dress code, which will start soon. The dress code here is very strict: everything must be white. Everything. (Even underwear.)

© Getty Images / Instagram @champagnemani



But you can also get a little more creative with a monochrome outfit in pastel colors. Or mix and match different soft shades together. the choice is yours. And if you want to radiate a little less ‘tennis court’ and more street style, you can simply pair a pleated skirt or skirt with a soft cardigan, hoodie, or heels.

© Getty Images



Read also:

Combining a mini skirt with a football shirt: the ‘bloquet’ is the surprising new fashion trend

This summer, we’re wanting cowboy boots all over again (yes, really). This Is How You’ll Wear Them In 2023

This old fashioned accessory for healthy feet is now gaining a hipper image. “Really good for travelers”