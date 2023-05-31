From Billie Eilish to YoungRubbi: The best acts of this summer’s festivals

Hester Carvalho Tips:

jockstrap

They cover themselves in clouds of smoke during the performance and stand in the distance: singer/guitarists Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye, glued to their cockpits of electronics. Meanwhile, they collectively create a gritty mix of disco nostalgia, orchestrated pop, and electronic experimentation. It ebbs and flows, as can be heard on the debut album i love you jennifer b, The pair are still some beginners, but occasionally interrupt their vigorous play for a hearty laugh (Skye) or a karate kick (Ellery).

11/7 Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek.

young ruby

The title of the song ‘Zl ik alvast gan ligen in m’n graf?’ Take that, or of their latest EP: pulled pork, Singer Ruben Steines, aka Young-Rabbi, has versatile interests. This was also evident from the previous EP, which is called chaos suits me, You can see that remark rings true during the performance, where Youngrabbi, accompanied by a furiously sounding punk band, turns their anti-capitalist ideology into a joyous chaos. Afterwards, the audience gets drenched just like the musicians.

2/6 Kedrock, The Hague. 2/9 Night at the Kep, Rotterdam

Sudan Archives

Backstage percussionist in the American Britney Denise Parks aka Sudan Archives A multi-featured musician you don’t often see. While the fabulous Parks crawls, dances and sings along to his fiery R&B songs, capturing everyone’s attention, the percussionist continues to intrigue with his tick-tock devotion to bells, sticks and mini-drums. Never seen anyone use a mop as a tool before. It turned out to be very subtle, by the way.

9/7 Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek.

Tram House. photo Divertje Bravenboer

Jan Vollard Tips

tram house

Quirky, angular, exciting and swinging. When it comes to rock, Rotterdam post-punk band Tramhaus is one of the best the Netherlands has produced in a long time. Singer Lukas Janssen is a stage personality with the charisma of a rising legend. A debut album is still awaited: instead Tramhaus sprinkles in with strong singles like ‘I Don’t Sweat’, ‘The Goat’ and ‘Minus Twenty’. This summer they’re taking festival stages by storm.

2/6 Dowpop, Hellendoorn, 30/6 Down the Rabbit Hole, Beningen, 8/7 Wildberg Festival, Kraigenberg, 22/7 Zwart Krauss, Lichtenvoorde, October 19-21 Left of the Dial, Rotterdam.

the comet is coming

Space funk or future jazz: London trio The Comet Is Coming isn’t easy to pigeonhole. Synthesizer wizard Danlog and funky drummer Betamax form the often barely out-of-control base for the phenomenal saxophone playing of Shabaka Hutchings, also the driving force of jazz innovators Sons of Kemet and Shabaka and the Ancients. album title hyper dimensional expansion beam aptly summarizes their compelling journeys into outer space.

9-11/6 Best Kept Secret, Hilvarenbeek

boygenius

Lucy Dacus, Julian Baker and Phoebe Bridgers deserve ample singles as contemporary singer-songwriters and poetic figures in the LGBTI+ community. Their combined forces in boygenius (no capital letter) already produced a beautiful EP in 2018 and now there is certainly more than the sum of the parts on the album record, The three of them sing like stars from heaven and support each other in songs that each time emphasize one of the super trio’s personalities. After last year’s stellar performance by Phoebe Bridgers, this is just the start of a festival waiting to be seen.

19/8 Lowlands, Biedinghuizen

Cecil van Wijnsberg Tips:

Caroline Polachek

Maybe 2023 is the year of Carolyn Polchek. In February, the pop diva made a huge splash with her show at a sold-out Paradiso, where she performed in front of a screaming audience and enthusiastic critics (in four balls) NRC) performed songs from their latest album desire, i want to turn into you (five balls). Special tunes, idiosyncratic productions, a divine voice and an enigmatic charisma: this summer Polachek is bringing it back to the Netherlands on Best Kept Secret.

9/6: Best Kept Secret

Muna

Secretly, alt-pop band MUNA has been active for about ten years, but the trio gained momentum with the signing of a record deal with indie folk superstar Phoebe Bridgers’ label. Nevertheless, the band’s music could not be further from the Blues folk of the Bridgers. Muna creates energetic pop songs that are inspired by great hits from the Naughties, but are fresh and decidedly queer. Danceable, headstrong and with a good dose of fun: perfect festival fodder.

18-20/8, Terai.

shy girl

Down the Rabbit Hole you can always find pop artists that have sarcasm, a unique point of view or a special edge. Shaygirl is one of them: the singer, rapper and DJ is inspired by the club scene and has collaborated with pioneering experimental producers such as Arka and Sophie, as well as avant-garde pop queen Björk. her latest album Elf It’s dark, it’s sexy, but it’s also dreamy. You can imagine yourself in a sweaty nightclub at a shy girl show.

2/7: Down the Rabbit Hole

mad miran photo of Nathan Grace

Jonas Decker Tips:

mad miran

Her parents did not allow the Rotterdam DJ to go to festivals with her friends. Now she gets up everywhere herself – and her parents go with her. This summer, her stunning uptempo breakbeats can be enjoyed at The Crave, DeckMantel and Zeezout, among others. 3voor12 already called him a rock star, and his electro set with which he closed the Boiler Room stage at Dekmantel 2022 was a feast for the eyes.

3/6: The Crave, 2/8 Cover, 2/9 Sea Salt.

fafi abdel noor

Last year he was already on the main stage at Decamantel, this year he will visit the festivals Plouegendienst, Awakenings and Decamantel Selectors (in Croatia). A well-known name in Dutch nightlife over the years, where he made a name for himself with his homeliest queer parties at Club Oost in Groningen. Expect soulful house from Fafi Abdel Noor to heat up the disco.

4/6: Amsterdam Open Air, 1/7: Shift work, 9/7: The Awakening.

Junoon Deez

The Amsterdam DJ is a frequent guest at the Kanal40 Club and is working hard on his success this year. He plays anything and everything: from uptempo house to pop mixes that make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end. In a good way: How about a mix of Nelly Furtado and biceps? Only a few dare to do so – including them. This summer he can be found at Amsterdam Open Air, Drift, Decmantel and Gezout.

3/6: Amsterdam Open Air, 10/6: Drift, 5/8: Passion Dies

fafi abdel noor

Pieter van der Ploeg Tips:

Silvana Estrada

Silvana Estrada is the new Mexican indie star. Her blend of chamber pop, jazz and folk is as expressive as it is natural. His voice full of emotion and minimal accompaniment – ​​often just his little cuatro, a South American guitar. with her beautiful debut album Marchita suddenly placed itself at the forefront of alternative Latin pop. How lucky that she is already playing in the Netherlands for the third time.

9/6: Best Kept Secret

turnstile

Hardcore punk was never known for versatility and progression. 1-2-3-4 and faster, is the motto. It’s a little different at the turnstiles from Baltimore. Danceable hardcore in which they bite in a bit of alt-rock and even a very funky hook. Melodic and terrifyingly catchy, but also heavy and intense. Hardcore pop, you might say. They’re already giving a little away with the cover of the latest album, A Pink Record with Clouds of Sweet Sheep, and it’s also called glow on, Also, a band where you just can’t stand still. You can run, jump and stage diving is a must.

18/8: Terai

Brutus

A development diamond from Leuven. The Three Flemings of Brutus began as sneaky punk rockers, with singing drummer Stephanie Mainaerts as the musical center. Not on stage, as live she is always on the side, drumming towards her two band mates. It sometimes worked a little: the energy of the plates didn’t always dissipate very well. But last year they moved on, when it turns out they’ve also developed a live band that can express heavy music with a lot of personal emotion with ease (just listen to those songs).

18/6: Pinkpop

Silvana Estrada. Photo EPA/Marscal

Amanda Cooper Tips:

Esperanza Spalding

The bass notes are lobbed with groovy accents, the scat vocals are clear and free. Sparkling American jazz lady Esperanza Spalding, composer, bassist and singer who makes short work of everything gray and dusty in jazz, is North Sea Jazz Artist in Residence. In addition to a performance with pianist Fred Hersch (check out their beautiful album Together), she’ll work with an interactive music experience and perform with dance company Antonio Brown Dance.

7, 8 & 9/7 North Sea Jazz

Ezra Collective

With the urban jazz band Ezra Collective, moving is not an option. Inspired by the British quintet’s multicultural background, their mix of jazz with street rhythms ranges from Afrobeat, dark grime, broken beats to fresh sweet Latin. They have an amazing festival bundle lined up this summer: Glastonbury, Pukkelpop, North Sea Jazz and Lowlands.

9/7 North Sea Jazz, 19/8 Lowlands

billie eilish

She started a true musical revolution from her bedroom with dark and exciting electro pop, giving natural rein to her dark thoughts. Billie Eilish, American pop phenomenon since the age of seventeen, broke through the walls. Live she is, with spring hits and hypnotic ballads in which her voice can shine, a real sensation.

18-20/8 Terai

