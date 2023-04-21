From Bruna Marquezine to Kim Kardashian, see the list of celebrities who have already dared to wear lace bras

Sensual trend has already been used by big names like Bruna Marquezine; see photos

Lace lingerie, especially bras, can be used in special situations or even at events, being pieces that can adapt to the most different looks. Famous as the actress Bruna Marquezine and the American socialite kim kardashian have already joined the trend.

to the stylist Ronaldo Passion, the pieces carry a lot of sensuality and femininity and can be a good option to dare when putting together the look. “The simplest way to use it is with a tank top leaving it on display.“, he explains.

“With creativity, we managed to use it in several ways: under transparent pieces, cropped models, with low-cut shirts or tied at the abdomen, body-type models, with wide jackets… There are countless options and all of them look wonderful.“, completes the fashion professional.

The stylist also mentions names like Bruna Marquezine, Kim Kardashian, Giovanna Ewbank It is Caroline Dieckmann like some of the celebrities who have already adhered to the style. “Women actually wear this piece in many ways. I think it’s interesting because it gives a new face to the look. That’s awesome.“

Paixão, who has traveled to more than 36 countries around the world to get to know more and more about the fashion universe, adds that fashion is constantly changing. “What is fashionable today is not fashionable tomorrow. We need to be aware of what will rock or not! As I love what I do, I like to venture into every detail of fashion“, ends.

Bras can even be used at events as part of the look and also for more romantic moments, as has been shown by several celebrities. Below, the CARAS Brazil separated a sequence of photos of celebrities who dared to pose in lacy lingerie.

CHECK OUT PHOTOS OF FAMOUS WEARING LACE BRA:

Kylie Jenner

Bruna Marquezine

Bruna Linzmeyer

Juliana Paes

Paola Oliveira

Giovanna Ewbank