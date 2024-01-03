From cheese and cream to yogurt: The dairy products that Costco, Walmart and Trader Joe’s recalled en masse due to listeria risk

According to health officials, the outbreak It was first investigated in 2017 and 2021But the investigation was reopened in January 2024 after “new illnesses” were reported and an outbreak variant was found in samples of cheese and dairy from the California-based Rizzo Lopez Foods brand.

Rizzo Lopez Foods has voluntarily recalled all and other dairy products manufactured at its facilities, about 60 items, due to the risk of being contaminated with Listeria.

By February 6, about 26 people from 11 states fell ill and two of them died. One person died in California in 2017 and another person died in Texas in 2020.

Several brands and types of cheese, including queso fresco and cotija, sold at popular retailers were recalled earlier this month. However, the recall was expanded to more grocery stores this week.

Items sold nationwide including Trader Joe’s and CostcoTherefore, both the stores have also issued their own recalls.

This image provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, shows cheese brands being recalled due to a decade-long outbreak of Listeria food poisoning that led to two deaths and two Got sick more than. Dozen. (CDC via AP) Credit , AP

Both retailers said anyone who purchased these items should not consume them and should instead contact Trader Joe’s or Costco for a full refund.

“Do not eat, sell, or serve the recalled brands of cheese, cream, or yogurt made by Rizzo-Lopez Foods, Inc. or products made from the recalled dairy products,” the CDC said. “Check your refrigerator and freezer for the recalled products and throw them away.”

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can be fatal if consumed by certain groups. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on February 6.

Which cheese brands were recalled?

According to the FDA alert, the recalled products were sold under the following brands: Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizzo Brothers, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas and 365 Whole Foods Market.

They were also sold as part of Trader Joe’s products and in Costco and Albertsons stores under the Simply Fresh LLC and Fresh Creative Foods brands.

In addition to cheese, some of the recalled products include enchiladas, sauces, salad kits, creams and more.

You can find a complete list of the recalled products and where they were sold at this link.