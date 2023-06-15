From club track to catwalk, Pharrell Williams’ relentless coolness

Pop star Pharrell Williams has always wanted to make a mark for himself through fashion. As a boy, the relatively expensive sneakers he had dreamed of were financially out of reach. They wore cotton shoes, which they decorated to personalize and give them more charisma. “They were the perfect canvas for do it Yourself”, said Pharrell when he received the ‘Fashion Icon Award’ from Kanye West in 2015. “The shoes got me through high school.”

Pharrell now has quite a bit in fashion as a designer and creative director. From his line of luxury BMX bikes with yellow buffalo leather to his hand-painted Stan Smith sneakers. From jeans made from plastics extracted from the ocean to shorts with hooded sweaters. And then there’s the collection of sports shoes, shirts, jewelry, headgear, perfume, sunglasses, watches — you name it.

Pharrell Lancelo Williams (49) from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is undoubtedly known as a pop artist, with hits like ‘Happy’, ‘Get Lucky’ with Daft Punk and ‘Beautiful’ with Snoop Dogg and music producer. But she’s almost as successful in fashion. This spring he was appointed creative director of men’s fashion at fashion house Louis Vuitton. It is part of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, which also includes Fendi, Dior, Tiffany & Co., and dozens of other brands.

Hip-hop artists and fans have a long and influential history of differentiating themselves through fashion. But, following his predecessor Virgil Abloh, another man of color becomes creative director at Louis Vuitton, which is on a whole different level, hip-hop co-founder and co-owner Guillaume ‘G’ Schmidt (44). They say. Strap Brand Amsterdam.

“Some people say Pharrell is just a celebrity mercenary, but it’s not an everyday thing,” he says. “In that case, Virgil Abloh opened doors for emerging black artists and trendsetters, for example – it’s unique to anyone in that world. Pharrell as a pop star can do it even faster and bigger.

Schmidt praises the striking and outspoken style that Pharrell possesses. “What I love is that it’s all poppy, colourful, cartoonish – there’s a kind of youthfulness to it. You really see their fantasy world in it.

Pharrell Williams (1973) An American pop star, producer and since this spring is the creative director of men’s fashion for Louis Vuitton. He is known for his collaboration with the band NERD and producer duo The Neptunes, and several hits such as ‘Happy’, ‘Get Lucky’ with Daft Punk and ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ with Snoop Dogg. Farrell’s first collection as creative director of Louis Vuitton will be presented on June 20, the opening day of Parisian menswear week.

From the moment Pharrell stepped into the spotlight, his quirky way of mixing elements of skate and street culture with traditional fashion and jewelry has been copied. Pharrell became a solid pop star when he quickly wrote lyrics and choruses to hits he produced for others. And also when he launched his first clothing brand, he cleverly used his music as a marketing vehicle.

“See this ice cream?” For example, in 2004 Pharrell rapped on the song he produced “Drop It Like It’s Hot”, the first US No. 1 hit by rapper Snoop Dogg. You can’t see it in the black-and-white images from the accompanying clip: The Reebok x Ice Cream sneakers that Pharrell wears have been intentionally blurred. But this hip-hop hit certainly had commercial ramifications in the context of his skater-inspired fashion brand Icecream.

The year before, Pharrell launched his first fashion brand, Billionaire Boys Club, also in a clip for his single “Frontin'” featuring Jay Z. He founded the brand with a creative collaborator, designer Tomoaki “Nigo” Nagao, founder of Japanese streetwear brand Bathing App and creative director of French Kenzo (also part of LVMH).

According to Schmidt van Patta, over the years, Pharrell’s influence as a style icon was greatest. “They have influence undeniableSchmidt says. “But or that one current Is? I don’t know if he is at his peak or not. But you can hand the bathing app’s runaway success in America to Pharrell. has always been a Foreigner between elements of skate and hip-hop culture, but Pharrell really popularized it. He went on silently for a long time.

In 2001, Pharrell Williams, who was not very well known to the public, stormed onto the stage of The Viper Room nightclub in West Hollywood. In an early version of the later hit ‘Rockstar’, he said in a shaky voice that he was a rock star. Who would have thought that this was the new creative director of Louis Vuitton?

Yet there is a line from those first performances that Pharrell did with his later successful band, NERD, to the position he later made in the fashion world. When Pharrell took the stage there in Los Angeles, he had already made a name for himself behind the scenes with production duo The Neptunes. With Chad Hugo, whom he met at a summer camp for young musicians. Farrell, the eldest of three sons of a teacher and handyman, played drums; Hugo Tenor Saxophone.

Through influential music producer Teddy Riley, who had a studio next door to Farrell’s school, the two musicians also went behind the scenes, as writers and producers for other artists. The duo quickly made a name for themselves in the music world with their innovative synthesizer R&B, and stormy, electronic hip-hop hits. Pumping club track, nothing quite like the punk vibe they gave off the stage in LA.

But Pharrell Williams wanted to be a rock star, the frontman of his own band. In fact, he was clearly still on stage in Hollywood while watching a small hall with an audience full of famous actors. But he thought it was cool, his friends thought it was cool, so it had to be.

His predecessor at Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, also thought Pharrell’s band was cool. in attachment of the new York Times The Designer and Fashion Entrepreneur Debuts the Most Influential Black American Works of the 21st Century, According to 35 Prominent Black Creators In search of… VAN NERD is an important source of inspiration for him.

Abloh, who died of cancer at age 41, cited an interview with Pharrell in which he called the NERD album “too white for black radio and too black for white radio”. “Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago as a kid (…) it resonated with me more than hip-hop,” he said. “It tells me that it was okay to take the middle position.”

Abloh wasn’t about the gritty and stripped-down hip-hop bangers the Neptunes came out with. Or the more radio-friendly and sunny productions with which Pharrell developed into a music producer for stars such as Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Jay Z and Justin Timberlake. Those productions dominated mainstream pop music, and in 2009 the music magazine Board Neptune is among the most important producers of the last decade.

Abloh was intrigued by the grittier sound of NERD, the out-of-the-box hybrid of rap, punk, rock, and skate culture that had “a whole generation of young black kids and artists” carved a niche for themselves, Abloh said. He saw in Pharrell a disruptive musician who dared to take risks; And that also helped create breathing space in the fashion world for the vision of black designers. Farrell, Abloh said, “contributed greatly to the freedom I now have in my profession.”

“Freedom is creativity,” said Pharrell Williams himself in 2008 NRCIn conversation about NERD and its artistic evolution. He was sitting in a dark room in Amsterdam, wearing large sunglasses and at least as much reluctance – he clearly didn’t think it was cool to give interviews. “If you have built something great,” he said, “you must be able to destroy it in order to build something better.”

The way you combine, personalize, and create a personal style in shoes, clothing, and fashion items is one of the ways you express your unique and accomplished identity in hip-hop fashion. Already in the 1980s, Harlem, New York pioneer Dapper Dan popularized his stylistic hybrid of street and high fashion at the request of successful hip-hop acts, among others. He incorporated the logos of brands such as Gucci, Fendi and Louis Vuitton into his exclusive leather jackets without permission. Dapper Dan and Gucci are now working on a collection together.

Hip-hop culture has been the driving force behind the success of sneaker and streetwear brands over the past decades. Due to the influence of their style, companies have also been adopting hip-hop acts to promote their brands since the 1980s. Like rap group Run DMC, who massively popularized the snow-white adidas sneaker in their scene. And more recently, for example, Nike and Adidas had very commercially successful collaborations with hip-hop star Kanye West.

Pharrell’s career path in fashion in the two decades since launching her first clothing line has been whimsical and eclectic. In the nineties, he designed sunglasses with an attractive and stylish frame and diamond jewelery for Louis Vuitton. She attended the Grammy Awards wearing a sky-high hat designed by Vivienne Westwood and worked with Chanel and Moncler, but also vouched for more casual brands like Timberland and Nike. And with adidas, he released a collection of plain ‘Superstar’ sneakers in 50 different bright colors in 2015, which immediately sold over 15 million that year – making it the best-selling adidas shoe of the year.

Pharrell’s meandering route through all layers of the fashion world also led him to the Netherlands. Following a partnership between Dutch denim brand G-Star and Bionic Yarn, a company that recycles ocean plastic for fiber and yarn production, which Pharrell co-owns, Pharrell and G-Star revealed in 2016. That he was a co-owner developed from G-. Star Raw. When asked, the company dismissed the claim in a written statement as “an internationally rolled-out three-year partnership with Pharrell (who is) extremely valuable to us. He g- Star remains a good friend so we continue to follow all the developments with great interest.

In search of new inspiration, Farrell bounced through the fashion landscape from collection to collection, and brand to brand. With creative direction at Louis Vuitton as the current highlight.

When he heard about Pharrell’s appointment to Louis Vuitton, Schmidt van Patta “went through a few emotions,” he says. At first he thought it was “a missed opportunity, because I thought: It might as well be today’s talented black designers, like Martyn Rose, Grace Wells Bonner, or even Telfer Clemens. Virgil Abloh was now in and was real in contact What happened in parties and subcultures. Pharrell’s influence was great and still resonates, but his real influence has waned for some time now.”

But, says Schmidt: “He has taste; is capable of, and has to have an entire ecosystem around it to depend on. I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt. I’m glad a man of color has come to that position.

The show for Pharrell’s debut collection is on Tuesday, June 20, the opening day of Paris Menswear Week. The first picture came online on Thursday; Singer Rihanna, heavily pregnant and wearing a Vuitton bag, headlines Pharrell’s men’s fashion line.

Schmidt, who has attended several of Abloh’s collection launches in the past, will be at the show on Tuesday. “I don’t really know what to expect,” he says. “I’m just going to sit back and watch and hope it’s great.”

He smiles. “The music would be great anyway.”