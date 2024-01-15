From Colon Hydrotherapy to Atlantis Angels, These Are 73 Alternative Therapies Considered Pseudotherapy by Health

The latest study conducted in Spain by the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT) on the use and belief in treatments without scientific evidence, including homeopathy, acupuncture, phytotherapy, Reiki or Bach flowers, shows that the population has little access to These pseudo-treatments are becoming increasingly easy to About 20% of Spaniards have used one of these treatments at some time, Among them, more than 5% use this type of therapy without scientific basis, although most use it as a complementary treatment to clinical therapy.

way of The most common reach of use of these treatments is “word of mouth”. (advice from acquaintances, colleagues, friends and even doctors, physiotherapists and pharmacists), followed by special books and the Internet.

One reason users resort to these pseudoscientific treatments, in many cases, is Find more “natural” alternatives to scientific medicine. it This is due to the perception that it has been corrupted by the interests of big pharmaceutical companies and has become overly technological, industrialized (chemical) and disconnected from human needs. They also believe that some of the current health problems are Overcrowding, overwhelmed professionals, lack of attention and waiting lists And they show their concern about the excessive consumption of medicines to deal with various diseases, which leads them to search for more “natural” alternatives that they consider healthier.

Besides, They defend their right to choose how to cope with the illness And thus ceases to be a traditional passive patient and becomes an active subject who participates in the treatment process.

In 2018, the Ministry of Health launched a scheme for health protection against alternative treatments. Since then, 73 practices have already been included in the “black list” of pseudomedicines and the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) compiled to demonstrate them Zero efficacy and scientific evidence,

73 pseudotherapy

somato-emotional analysis

transactional Analysis

angels of atlantis

harmonics

Arolo Tifar

calmness

aura mon

biocybernetics

breema

energy surgery

transformational coaching

systematic constellation

quartz crystal

chromopuncture

quartz bowls

tibetan bowls

diaphrotherapy

tuning forks

digitopuncture

sea ​​essence

spinology

fasciotherapy

feng shui

morning flowers

fruit therapy

gem therapy

geobiology

geochromotherapy

geotherapy

graphotherapy

colon hydrotherapy

Ericksonian hypnosis

homeosynthesis

Iridology

imma-fera

Babandi Massage

californic massage

Chakra Energy Massage

Metamorphosis Massage

tibetan massage

anthroposophical medicine

mapuche medicine

orthomolecular medicine

metallotherapy

Kidok Body Orientation Method

grinberg method

Numerology

oligotherapy

urine therapy

biocatalytic oxygenation

hot stone

architectural pyramid

marine plasma

asana science

pranotherapy

psychohomeopathy

mental treatment

quinton

radioesthesia

Rebirth

core synchronization

sophronization

sleeping

Mechanism

phosphenic technology

metamorphosis technique

Nimmo Massage Techniques

bioenergetic therapy

biomagnetic therapy

Cellular Memory Renewal Therapy (CMRT)

California Flower Therapy

orchid flower therapy

regressive therapy

Consumers Union has reported that another 53 pseudo-treatments are being analyzed by health experts.

According to a study conducted by OCU, Users of these practices assure that the first contact was positive., they were informed and felt a certain sense of comfort and well-being. However, he did not see any improvement in his health after the first session and many felt cheated.