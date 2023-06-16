From debut to “comeback”: these are the ten festivals to look forward to this summer

1) Helmut Lotti at Graspop (Sunday 18 June)
“Helmut Lötti Go Metal”: This is not an April 1st joke, but the result of a cover for Willy 1000 on radio station Willy. Lottie received a wave of positive reactions to her version of Iron Maiden’s “Run to the Hills”: a song she has fond memories of.
“My brother Johan is a hard rock fanatic and often played Iron Maiden’s “The Number of the Beast”. “Run to the Hills” was my favorite song from that album. When my father heard me singing along, He complimented me on my singing the first time. He’s always been with me,” says Lottie.
What other metal songs he would tackle on Graspop would remain a mystery for some time. “Expect classics from the genre of Whitesnake, Kiss, Aerosmith and of course Iron Maiden”, announces the festival. Curious how critical metal audiences will react to this cover show from a strong vocalist. In 2017, the girls of the Scala choir received an already warm reception for their one-off metal show as “Brides of Lucifer”.
WATCH – Lottie’s cover of Iron Maiden’s “Run to the Hills”:
2) Bruce Springsteen at the TW Classic (Sunday, June 18)
It’s always a storm for “The Boss” to perform in our country and this time was no different. Like his previous Belgian concert in 2016, Werchter’s grassy arena was completely sold out in barely an hour. Then Springsteen and his E Street Band played for no less than three hours straight: much longer than planned, much to the delight of the audience.
Anyone who’s ever experienced a concert by the American rocker knows that Springsteen (now 72) accompanies him on stage. craving A young colt, for whom everything is still new in the world of music. He has a battery of hits, which he sings as if it were the first time – often in a drawn-out version – and he’s happy to let his band members shine in long solos.
During his show in Barcelona, Springsteen brought along two guests: former First Lady Michelle Obama and Kate Capshaw Mrs. Steven Spielberg sang backing vocals during “Glory Days”. It remains to be seen whether Springsteen also delivers a surprise at Werchter and whether he is unfazed by the accident during his show in Amsterdam. Springsteen missed a step on the podium and accidentally landed. “Nothing’s wrong,” said his crew.
WATCH – Springsteen’s intentional crash in Amsterdam:
3) Harry Styles at Werchter Meadow (Saturday 24 June)
One week after rock god Springsteen, Werchter is the sold-out domain of pop king Harry Styles. The music press has been showering praise for one of the artists of the moment, both regarding her “star quality” and groundbreaking outfit choices and her musical qualities during live shows. “He’s learned a lot from his time with One Direction,” it seems.
Styles, at 29, is already on an extensive “Love On Tour” tour. In our country, they only take the wet leg as a support act. Styles traditionally deals in an exuberant and extravagant contrast to another British pop phenomenon, Ed Sheeran. This is also reflected in his audience, where Styles’ image traditionally features a pack of boas and rainbow flags. A fabulous evening awaits Werchter with sing-alongs like “Watermelon Sugar”, “As It Was” and “Kiwi”.
Harry Styles wore a fluorescent pink boa at a previous show on his “Love On Tour” tour
no credit
4) Deus and Grace Jones on Live/S Live (Sunday 25 June)
For the second edition, the Live/S Live stage moved from the beach in Zeebrugge to the Middenvijverpark in Antwerp. The two-day festival features two different crowd-pulling events on Sunday.
dEUS plays a lot in France this summer, but Tom Berman and co are limiting themselves to a festival show in French-speaking Belgium at Door on Door and a show in Flanders on LIVE/S LIVE. In their home port of Antwerp they will play their new record “How to Replace It” to “their” audience. Looks like it’s going to be an enviable evening after four sold-out ABs.
With singer and icon Grace Jones (75), LIVE/S LIVE has programmed true music royalty. Although she achieved her greatest successes in the 1980s and her last record dates from 2008, the Jamaican singer/actress/”diva” is still relevant. Her performances have always been more of a total performance than a concert. Besides endless costume changes, possible elements could include a layer of body paint or a hula hoop solo, while Jones continues to sing effortlessly through the entire song.
5) Portland including Rock Werchter (Sunday July 2) and Pukkelpop (Thursday August 17)
This will be the first summer festival for Portland with their new line-up. Singer Sarah Peeples left the group earlier this year, after a difficult period in which she said she “tried in vain to set boundaries”. Oddly enough, Pepels can still be seen this spring as a member of the VTM program “Love for Music” in Portland, which was recorded some time ago.
Meanwhile, the dust around the changing of the guard has settled and Jante Pironet continues as the sole frontman, with Nina Kortakas as the new pianist and vocalist in his backing band. Portland has already played at AB in that line-up and is also performing at Rock Werchter and Pukkelpop in this updated version. concerts that will unfold a lot with the fans of the first hour and probably also with Jante Pironet, who did not keep it dry during his first visit to Rock Werchter 2019. “I grew up in Aarscot. It’s always been a dream of mine to play at Rock Werchter one day, let alone several times,” he previously told us.
The emo moment might be “She Really (Really) Means It”, a cover of “Love for Music” from the Matejur song “She Means It”. It’s about someone who falls out of a relationship and leaves irreversibly: a particularly prophetic number for Portland, as it turns out.
Look — this is how “She Really (Really) Means It” sounded during “Music of Love”:
6) Not Charlotte de Witte in Tomorrowland, but main stage debut for Belgians Ember Bros and Andromedik
This year, techno queen Charlotte de Witte prefers Tomorrowland to Rock Werchter, thus freeing up space for young Belgian talent on the main stage. The honor goes to Amber Bros (20), who performed at the dance festival for the first time last year. In a short time, he has scored nationally and internationally with his remarkable mix of techno, house and retro influences from the distinctive Belgian club scene.
BEIJK – VRT NWS talked to the Amber Bros about their first show at Tomorrowland last summer:
Drum and bass DJ Andromedic (24) also won the award on the main stage for the first time. Striking: This will be the first drum and bass set on the main stage at De Schorr since the Netsky show in 2018. Andromedic will also be playing at Pukkelpop later this summer.
Tomorrowland has “Symphony of Unity” again in the “Back with a Vengeance” category, exactly 4 and 8 years after the previous visits. It is a performance by an 80-piece orchestra, bringing a classic look to the dance hit for an enthusiastic and international audience. Unique atmosphere guaranteed.
7) Merol, at almost every festival from late May to early September
Dutch singer Merol may well crown herself the queen of summer festivals. Her agenda is full of concerts in the Netherlands and she is with us all summer from Gladioli in late May to Kramrock in early September.
Has “the smartest man” had an effect since his appearance on that television quiz? Maybe, but her witty lyrics and catchy tune definitely play a part. Add to this the high wave of popular Dutch-language pop music, which even MEROL can happily surf on.
Merol will perform twice at OLT Rivierenhof in June before playing at Genk On Stage, Rock Werchter, Cactus Festival and Manrock etc. Can she finally cash in on her success following the example of Dutch group Goldband last year? Looks like the conquest of our Belgian hearts finally begins with the danceable electro pop of their debut album “Trostprij”.
jan van hecke
8) Blur at Lokers Festen (Tuesday 8 August)
In the “unique concert” category, Blur’s comeback show at Lokers Festen this summer is second to none. The Britpop band based around Damon Albarn is back after 8 years with new music, much to the surprise of fans who’ve always had to be patient to catch one of the rare Blur shows.
After much speculation, Albarn has finally given the green light to revive Blur. What began as a one-off performance at London’s Wembley Stadium evolved into a European tour, followed by several shows in Asia and South America.
After Rock Werchter 2013 in Lokeren, the group plays their first Belgian show in 10 years. Viewers can expect a mix of old hits and new music. On July 21, the album “The Ballad of Darren” will be released with 10 songs in which Blur “thinks out loud and talks about where we are in our lives right now,” according to Albarn. It certainly yearns for iconic renditions like “Girls and Boys” or “Song 2.” Last year, Albarn and his virtual band Gorillaz were greeted warmly at the Werchter boutique: this summer will be no different for Blur.
Damon Albarn with Blur at Rock Werchter 2013
9) Billie Eilish at Pukkelpop (Friday 18 August)
“Billy’s Back”: With those words, Pukkelpop proudly announces their first headliner of the year. In 2019, Billie Eilish (then 17) already caused an unprecedented rush towards the main stage in Kievet in broad daylight on a Sunday afternoon. Their performance was moved from the covered dance hall to the main stage prior to the start of the festival, but the drumming took place for a spot with a view of the stage.
Dressed in a black and fluorescent green outfit, the American phenomenon wowed the audience in no time with her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” mixed with the songs of This resulted in striking images of teenagers screaming hysterically who didn’t know where they were while looking at their idol.
Eilish is now 21, has a James Bond soundtrack with “No Time to Die” to her name, an Oscar in her trophy cabinet, and more hits from her second album, “Happier Than Ever.” She’ll be playing just a few European festivals this summer. For Belgium, the choice – to the organisation’s delight – has fallen on Pukkelpop. We’ll know on August 18 whether this will again lead to mild hysteria.
10) Angel at Pukkelpop (Saturday 19 August)
the next day of american pop princess la clean Engel to headline the Pukkelpop Main Stage. She will play in our country only twice this summer, after “her” CORE festival in Brussels, also in Kiev. The focus is currently on an international career, which seems within reach after a duet with Dua Lipa and two critically acclaimed shows at the prestigious Coachella festival in the US.
The international music press has been showering superlatives for Angélil, who barely six years ago released her debut single “La loi de Murphy”. She returns to Pukkelpop through the main gate, as she will headline the main stage for the first time. Pukkelpop will be top of the agenda for many Belgian fans, following their stellar performance at CORE Festival in “her” Brussels. Perhaps we will see less of Angel in our country in the future if she becomes effectively successful in the English-speaking world.
WATCH: “Bruxelles t’aime”: At the CORE Festival, Angel was surprised by StuBru with a large banner: