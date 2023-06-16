From debut to “comeback”: these are the ten festivals to look forward to this summer

“Helmut Lötti Go Metal”: This is not an April 1st joke, but the result of a cover for Willy 1000 on radio station Willy. Lottie received a wave of positive reactions to her version of Iron Maiden’s “Run to the Hills”: a song she has fond memories of.

“My brother Johan is a hard rock fanatic and often played Iron Maiden’s “The Number of the Beast”. “Run to the Hills” was my favorite song from that album. When my father heard me singing along, He complimented me on my singing the first time. He’s always been with me,” says Lottie.

What other metal songs he would tackle on Graspop would remain a mystery for some time. “Expect classics from the genre of Whitesnake, Kiss, Aerosmith and of course Iron Maiden”, announces the festival. Curious how critical metal audiences will react to this cover show from a strong vocalist. In 2017, the girls of the Scala choir received an already warm reception for their one-off metal show as “Brides of Lucifer”.