From Destiny’s Child to Grammy Records: Beyoncé’s Influential Career

Bill, Bill, Bill, say my name and soldier on. With these hits, Destiny’s Child shaped the music landscape of the ’90s and ’00s. But all good things come to an end. The trio, which consists of Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams, announced they had split in front of 16,000 fans during a performance in Barcelona, ​​following a line-up change. “After much conversation, we are now taking this opportunity to leave Destiny’s Child at its peak.”

A shock to many fans of the trio, but the break-up in 2005 isn’t entirely unexpected. After each woman released a solo album in 2002 and 2003, there’s already been a lot of speculation in the early 00’s that the trio would call it a day. But then the group released a new album in 2004: destiny fulfilled, And as the title indicates, this fifth album is also Destiny’s Child’s final album.

strategy

But of course the singer’s musical career doesn’t end there. Michelle focuses on her gospel album and Kelly hits No. 1 with Dilemma with Nelly. In the final years of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé has also been working hard on her own music and film careers.

in an interview with entertainment tonight Beyoncé’s father, Matthew Knowles, said last month that starting a solo career for the ladies was always the plan after their adventure with Destiny’s Child. “Joining Destiny’s Child wasn’t a coincidence or luck, it was a strategy that allowed each of them to follow their own unique path,” he says. “It was all strategy.”

Crazy in Love

Back in 2002. Beyoncé released her debut single Work It Out. The song is performing well, but has not yet become a monstrous success. A year later, she released her first solo album titled dangerously in Love. The singer clearly goes along with the ideas of the producers she works with and releases a number of songs that are largely built on samples from older music.

The same goes for the first single from the album, Crazy in Love, which grows into an absolute hit. The song earned the singer two Grammys and three MTV Video Music Awards. “It’s Blazer,” Beyoncé later explains of the success. “They give such an old school feel to the songs.” Here you can read more about the sample that took Crazy in Love to the next level.

Lesson continues below video: