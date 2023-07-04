From dropping someone off to the grand opening: everything you need to know about a Harry Styles concert harry styles play werchter

There’s only ‘one direction’ for Harry Styles fans this weekend: the festival grounds in Werchter. ‘Love On Tour 2023’ will stop there on Saturday. The 29-year-old pop and fashion icon, who has made many hearts skip a beat, will be at her best for almost two hours. The organization has warned that the earliest the doors will open is 4 p.m. Nevertheless, measures have been taken for the convenience of early risers. Oh yes, the concert is disappointingly sold out.

Look Harry Styles’ first fans are already at the entrance

Just behind the entrance – which also served as the Werchter Boutique and during the TW Classic – the organization has installed crush barriers to guide ‘early birds’ to queue in a controlled manner, with long waiting times here- There are also mobile toilets made a bit more tolerable. For making. This way no one will have to leave their place when it is most needed.

© Vertommen



how do I get there?

The organization recommends using Public transportation Travel back and forth to the festival. Travel to Leuven by train. Thanks to De Lijn shuttle buses, you can travel quickly and safely from Leuven station to Werchter. Buses run continuously from 1 pm until after the concert. after the concert, there will be no night train Studded. After all, there are enough regular trains that depart from Leuven station until late in the evening for various destinations. All information can be found on the NMBS website.

by bike?

Bicycle is the fastest and most convenient mode of transport for the people living in this area. Like previous editions, 24-hour free service is available on every major connectivity route guarded bicycle parking, Secure car parks on the Nieuwebaan and Provincibaan are also open during daytime festivals.

by car?

If you come by car, it is necessary to book in advance parking ticket To buy. Without a parking ticket, you cannot get close to the festival site by car or motorcycle. So prepare well for your visit to Festival Park.

© RV



Combination of car and bicycle?

Want to bike to Werchter, but the festival is too far? Then choose Park and Bike. Take your bike with you in/on the car and park it on one free car park At some distance, from there you continue the journey by bike. You can store these in one of the guarded parking facilities at the festival site.

You will find a P+B car park in each of the 3 municipalities surrounding Festival Park, at most 15 minutes by bike from the nearest cycle shed. You can consult the exact locations through these links:

Park & ​​Bike Blue / Cycle Shed Blue

Park & ​​Bike Green / Cycle Shed Green

Park & ​​Bike Pink / Cycle Shed Pink

Can I drop someone off at the venue?

Parking and standing are prohibited on all streets surrounding Festival Park. the police will Fine Cancellation of registration of 68 euros per violation. Drop off and pick up is only possible at Leuven station (P1).

Haachtsesteenweg will be closed to traffic from 6am. The Werchter-Brugge intersection and other roads will be closed from 10 am. will be from 9 pm one way traffic Set off on Provintisbahn, Stationstraat and Steinweg op Holzbeek towards the E314 motorway.

Can I stand in the front during the concert?

If you have a ‘pods’ type ticket you have access to one of three areas at the front; Bishopsgate, Johnny’s Place of Hollywood. After ticket scan you will receive a wristband for the respective zone. The ‘front circle’ of ticket holders also receive a separate wristband. without wristband What you get after ticket scan, you have No access to these zones.

© Vertommen



How do I pay for my food and drinks?

You can pay securely and efficiently with digital coins at Festival Park. You will receive a (blank) payment card at the entrance. You can load coins on it with which you can pay at Festival Park. One coin costs 3.50 euros, There are a few ways to load coins onto a payment card. Top-up at the cash register: Walk up to one of the cash registers and indicate how many coins you wish to load. After payment, the coins are read onto the card. You can pay at the cash register with any bank card, as well as with existing payment apps. QR Code: There is a QR code on the card. Scan it with your smartphone, follow the instructions and buy coins in just a few clicks.

Once you have coins on your card, it’s easy to pay at bars and food stands. You pay by swiping the card on the reader. You can request a refund for unspent coins.

reusable cups

Werchter Boutique and Classic will use it from this year reusable cups, you pay a Deposit 0.3 coin per reusable cup. If you take the empty cup to a recycle/return point, the deposit will be added to the coin balance on your wristband or groupie card.

Soft drinks and water are still offered in R-Pet bottles. Those who hand over 15 empty RPET bottles at the recycle/return stand will receive a free coin in return.

easy access

You can call the ADL assistants for free during the concert. Assistance can concretely include: assistance with using the toilet, assistance with getting around, assistance with eating… ADL assistants can be found at entrances for people with disabilities and on wheelchair platforms.

An induction loop is provided for those with hearing aids. By placing your hearing aids in the T position, you can listen to the music better and the disturbing noises are blocked out. You can get more information from the ADL Assistants on site.

Pets are not allowed, but assistance dogs (and those in training) are certainly allowed. Make sure you can provide a certificate and that the dog is identifiable.

time table

Opening hours: 4 pm (there is no point in coming to Werchter before this. There are no overnight facilities in the Festival Park or in the surrounding area. Parking and standing are also prohibited in and around Werchter. Police monitoring Will take action and strictly warns the organization.

Wet Leg: 7:35 PM / Harry Styles: 8:45 PM / Expected End: 10:30 PM

Weather forecast for Saturday?

According to the RMI report, Saturday afternoon will be sunny with partly cloudy sky at many places in the interior parts. The maximum range fluctuates from 22 ° in the sea and the Ardennes to 26 or 27 ° in the center. Wind is variable or slow moving from westerly directions. At sea, a moderate north-westerly sea breeze blows in the afternoon.

