From Elizabeth Taylor to Zendaya, the Most Incredible Jewelry Ever Worn to the Oscars | Fashion

Considered the most prestigious ceremony of all and an event watched by millions of viewers around the world, the Oscars are a world away from what they were in their early days. At first, movie stars wore their own jewelry, or borrowed it from the set of their latest movie. But, what better stage to sacrifice your comfort for heavy diamonds than the Oscars red carpet?

Take Loretta Young, who wore a beautiful gold and diamond necklace in her 1941 movie Bedtime Story. It appeared at the 1948 Academy Awards when she wore it to accept the Best Actress award for her leading role in The Farmer’s Daughter (1947).

Meanwhile, Gloria Swanson was sporting her own pair of Cartier crystals and diamond bracelets. Not only did she wear them in her role as aging silent film star Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard (1950), she also wore them to the Academy Awards the following year, when she was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

No movie star ever wore her jewelry more stylishly than Elizabeth Taylor. The actor’s Victorian diamond tiara at the 1957 Academy Awards was a gift from her third husband, producer Mike Todd. In her 2002 book, My Love Affair with Jewellery, Taylor wrote, “When Mike gave it to me, he said, ‘You’re my queen and I think you should have a tiara.’ I used it for the first time when we went to the Oscars. It was the most perfect night because Mike’s film, “Around the World in 80 Days” won Best Picture. It wasn’t fashionable to wear tiaras at the time, but I wore them anyway because he was my king. Tragically, Todd died less than a year later in a plane crash in New Mexico.

Gradually over the years, however, trusting your own jewelry box has expanded to picking megawatt diamonds from the giant vaults of some of the biggest names in luxury. When Miuccia Prada dressed young Nicole Kidman for her first Oscar in 1996, she called antique jewelry dealer Rebecca Selva at Fred Leighton in New York, requesting a Victorian choker. The resulting red carpet moment marked a turning point, as jewelers realized the power of their creations being seen by a global audience.

Fast forward to 2023, and thanks to social media, there is now a red carpet economy fueled by celebrity stylists and fashion, beauty and jewelry brands eager for the opportunity to capture our attention. See below for some of Gems’ most memorable moments at the Oscars over the years.

Article originally published in Vogue UK.